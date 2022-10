James Walter Knapp, age 83 of Avoca, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He is survived by his two sons and one daughter, his parents, 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Services for James Knapp will be held on Monday, October 31, at 11:00 a.m. at Ruby Cemetery.

