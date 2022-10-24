ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Study tracks the impacts of western wildfires on New York air quality

A new study has found that more frequent and intense western wildfires are not only impacting the air quality and visibility in surrounding areas, but also as far away as the East Coast. The study, led by researchers at the University at Albany, monitored transported wildfire smoke and its impact...
NEW YORK STATE
Phys.org

New tool can help with coordinating climate and air-quality policies to improve public health

As America's largest investment to fight climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act positions the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. But as it edges the United States closer to achieving its international climate commitment, the legislation is also expected to yield significant—and more immediate—improvements in the nation's health.
Phys.org

Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change

An emerging "insect apocalypse" will have radical effects on the environment and humankind, an Australian scientist has warned. An international study on the future of insects under climate change scenarios has found the loss of insects will drastically reduce the ability of humankind to build a sustainable future. Co-author William...
Phys.org

Climate change is closing daily temperature gap: Clouds could be the cause

Climate change is shrinking the difference between the daily high temperature and the daily low in many parts of the world. The gap between the two, known as the diurnal temperature range (DTR), has a significant effect on growing seasons, crop yields, residential energy consumption and human health issues related to heat stress. But why and where the DTR shrinks with climate change has been something of a mystery.
AUSTIN, TX
Phys.org

Ozone hole continues shrinking in 2022, NASA and NOAA scientists say

The annual Antarctic ozone hole reached an average area of 8.9 million square miles (23.2 million square kilometers) between Sept. 7 and Oct. 13, 2022. This depleted area of the ozone layer over the South Pole was slightly smaller than last year and generally continued the overall shrinking trend of recent years.
MARYLAND STATE
Phys.org

Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal

Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
Phys.org

Real-time space observations can now keep watch over 'super emitter' power plants

Countries signed up to the 2015 Paris Agreement have committed themselves to keep the rise in average global temperature "well below" 2 °C. Every five years, they are to issue so-called "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs), describing their actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
Phys.org

Permafrost degradation increases future costs of infrastructure on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Depending on altitude, the warming rate of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP) has been twice the global average in recent decades. Climate change-induced permafrost degradation can seriously threaten the stability of the infrastructure and thus increase infrastructure repair and replacement frequency. Integrating data-driven projection, multi-hazard index, and lifespan replacement models, researchers...
Phys.org

Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study

Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
Phys.org

Some of the most drastic risks from climate change are routinely excluded from economic models, says study

The risks from climate change are likely to be greater than economists usually calculate, because their models routinely exclude potentially devastating but hard-to-quantify threats such as the collapse of ocean circulation currents, civil breakdowns and major weather disasters, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature. Governments...
Phys.org

Evolution of cooperation through cumulative reciprocity

Understanding reciprocal cooperation is a key element to understanding how people work together. Whether it is friends who exchange favors, animals who exchange food or services, or nations that coordinate their policies, all are essentially reciprocal interactions. Stable reciprocity requires that people are prepared to help others but that they...
Phys.org

New method uncovers strong effects of copy number variants on the human genome and health

Copy number variants (CNVs) are regions of the genome that are duplicated or deleted in some individuals, and are a common type of gene-disabling mutation. The human genome contains hundreds of thousands of CNVs, but typical genomic analysis approaches detect only the largest, and scientists aren't sure what most of them do.
Phys.org

Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments

Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Phys.org

Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?

Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world's needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide into the air if they're not coming from renewable sources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy