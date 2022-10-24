Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Study tracks the impacts of western wildfires on New York air quality
A new study has found that more frequent and intense western wildfires are not only impacting the air quality and visibility in surrounding areas, but also as far away as the East Coast. The study, led by researchers at the University at Albany, monitored transported wildfire smoke and its impact...
Phys.org
New tool can help with coordinating climate and air-quality policies to improve public health
As America's largest investment to fight climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act positions the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. But as it edges the United States closer to achieving its international climate commitment, the legislation is also expected to yield significant—and more immediate—improvements in the nation's health.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Phys.org
Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change
An emerging "insect apocalypse" will have radical effects on the environment and humankind, an Australian scientist has warned. An international study on the future of insects under climate change scenarios has found the loss of insects will drastically reduce the ability of humankind to build a sustainable future. Co-author William...
Phys.org
Climate change is closing daily temperature gap: Clouds could be the cause
Climate change is shrinking the difference between the daily high temperature and the daily low in many parts of the world. The gap between the two, known as the diurnal temperature range (DTR), has a significant effect on growing seasons, crop yields, residential energy consumption and human health issues related to heat stress. But why and where the DTR shrinks with climate change has been something of a mystery.
Phys.org
Ozone hole continues shrinking in 2022, NASA and NOAA scientists say
The annual Antarctic ozone hole reached an average area of 8.9 million square miles (23.2 million square kilometers) between Sept. 7 and Oct. 13, 2022. This depleted area of the ozone layer over the South Pole was slightly smaller than last year and generally continued the overall shrinking trend of recent years.
Phys.org
Scientists discover material that can be made like a plastic but conducts like a metal
Scientists with the University of Chicago have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal. The research, published Oct. 26 in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.
Phys.org
The most horrifying part of Halloween is the useless piles of waste it creates. Why not do it differently?
Thousands of young people roaming the streets at night in scary costumes, knocking on strangers' doors and threatening pranks if their demands for treats are not met. What could possibly go wrong?. Well, for starters, there's the frightening amount of waste produced by those few hours of Halloween fun. In...
Phys.org
The case of Latin America's mysterious disappearing (and reappearing) white-lipped peccaries
A collaborative study published in PLOS ONE documents the periodic disappearance (and reappearance) of white-lipped peccaries in nine countries in South and Central America. The authors say the population fluctuations may represent the first documented case of natural population cyclicity in a Neotropical mammal. The study is led by the...
Phys.org
Real-time space observations can now keep watch over 'super emitter' power plants
Countries signed up to the 2015 Paris Agreement have committed themselves to keep the rise in average global temperature "well below" 2 °C. Every five years, they are to issue so-called "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs), describing their actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
Phys.org
Permafrost degradation increases future costs of infrastructure on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
Depending on altitude, the warming rate of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP) has been twice the global average in recent decades. Climate change-induced permafrost degradation can seriously threaten the stability of the infrastructure and thus increase infrastructure repair and replacement frequency. Integrating data-driven projection, multi-hazard index, and lifespan replacement models, researchers...
Phys.org
Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study
Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
Phys.org
Some of the most drastic risks from climate change are routinely excluded from economic models, says study
The risks from climate change are likely to be greater than economists usually calculate, because their models routinely exclude potentially devastating but hard-to-quantify threats such as the collapse of ocean circulation currents, civil breakdowns and major weather disasters, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature. Governments...
Phys.org
Evolution of cooperation through cumulative reciprocity
Understanding reciprocal cooperation is a key element to understanding how people work together. Whether it is friends who exchange favors, animals who exchange food or services, or nations that coordinate their policies, all are essentially reciprocal interactions. Stable reciprocity requires that people are prepared to help others but that they...
Phys.org
New method uncovers strong effects of copy number variants on the human genome and health
Copy number variants (CNVs) are regions of the genome that are duplicated or deleted in some individuals, and are a common type of gene-disabling mutation. The human genome contains hundreds of thousands of CNVs, but typical genomic analysis approaches detect only the largest, and scientists aren't sure what most of them do.
Phys.org
Hybrid songbirds found more often in human-altered environments
Hybrids of two common North American songbirds, the black-capped and mountain chickadee, are more likely to be found in places where humans have altered the landscape in some way, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research. Published today in Global Change Biology, it's the first study to positively correlate hybridization...
Phys.org
Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?
Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world's needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide into the air if they're not coming from renewable sources.
