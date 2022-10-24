ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts bench former MVP Matt Ryan for second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CctJD_0ikrpwZB00
Matt Ryan has struggled to establish himself with the Colts this season.

The Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday after Ryan threw two more interceptions in Sunday’s 19-10 loss at Tennessee. Reich said Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder in the game, but that the decision to make a change was not injury related.

“Right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season,” Reich told the team’s website.

Ryan leads the NFL in interceptions with nine, and has fumbled 11 times this season. The 37-year-old Ryan has been sacked 24 times, taken 59 hits and ranks second in pass attempts with 297, largely because the Colts (3-3-1) have been unable to get their ground game working effectively.

Ryan joined the Colts in a trade from the Atlanta Falcons in March. He is contracted through to the end of 2023 and is due to make $21.7m in base salary next season.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick in 2021, but has taken a rapid ascent to his first NFL start. He started his rookie season on injured reserve, but joined the active roster in October. A strong preseason in 2022 put him in the conversation to supplant Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles as No 2 on the Colts depth chart, a move Reich made before the team’s Week 6 game.

Ehlinger has appeared in three NFL games, but has never thrown a pass. Reich said he was even more impressed with Ehlinger’s practice leading up to the Tennessee game and now he’s moved past Ryan, who ranks among the NFL’s top 10 in career yards passing and career completions and was league MVP in the 2016 season.

Ehlinger will be the seventh different starting quarterback Reich has used in his five-year tenure with the Colts.

Indy are 1.5 games behind Tennessee in the AFC South.

Comments / 7

patriot63
3d ago

Couldn't stand Ryan an his arrogance early in his NFL career. But I'm later years I really think he was more humble.He should Won a Superbowl in Atlanta and I don't blame him problems were not him but management. Now it appears over. I bet he wishes he retired.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck

With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason. In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning. "It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Guardian

California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Sam Ehlinger opens up on usurping Matt Ryan as Indy’s starting QB

Following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team will move forward with quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter in place of Matt Ryan, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. However, in speaking with the media on Wednesday, the second-year player from the University of Texas says he is prepared for the new challenge.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Guardian

Common drugs could fight obesity and diabetes, say scientists

Scientists have pinpointed a range of commonly used medicines that could be repurposed to treat people suffering from obesity and diabetes. The medicines – to be outlined at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne this weekend – include treatments for stomach ulcers and heart rhythm disorders and were identified using sophisticated computer programs.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Guardian

The Guardian

487K+
Followers
111K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy