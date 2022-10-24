5,000 beer lovers will raise a glass at Chicago’s 20th Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO — The very first Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer (FOBAB) was held in the back room of Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Chicago, recalled Illinois Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Ray Stout.

Back then, it drew about 50 people.

With the festival about to enter its 20th year, Stout said FOBAB is expected to attract 5,000 people and has become a staple among North American craft beer celebrations.

"It's really turned into this central location and this kind of focal point for the production and display of craft beer in the United States, and more specifically barrel-aged beer,” Stout said.

He said barrel-aged beer takes on some of the flavors and characteristics of whichever spirits were aged in the same barrel before.

The festival gives beer lovers the chance to explore this special style of suds, he added.

"This is a real opportunity for folks to try a category and a style of beer, which is very, very interesting, very hard to find and often coveted when you're talking about the craft beer world,” Stout said.

The 2022 FOBAB will feature selections from over 150 American craft breweries. Patrons will be able to sample nearly 200 barrel-aged beers, cider, mead, and perry. A panel of judges will award gold, silver, and bronze medals across 12 categories.

It will take place Nov. 4 – 5 at the UIC Credit Union 1 Arena, previously known as the UIC Forum.

Tickets are available here for $85.

