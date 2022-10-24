Read full article on original website
Celebrating National American Beer Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the National Today website, there are more than 7,000 breweries that produce beer in the United States. They range in size from industry giants small brew-pubs and microbreweries. Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014...
A warm, cheesy international organization with a local impact
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The COVID-19 pandemic left communities disconnected from each other, but one mom put her problem-solving skills to work. She organized Lasagna Love, a way for people to make cheesy lasagna for those who need it. Two years later, the program has spread across three countries with over 1 million lasagnas made, so far. A Rapid City woman decided “Lasagna Love” is the best way to prepare her favorite food, but it took some convincing from social media posts by friends.
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
Very nice weather over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is little to no chance of precipitation over the next 5-7 days. Temperatures tomorrow and over the weekend will be very nice. Most of our area will see highs temperatures in the 60s. This will continue for Halloween with highs in the mid-60s for the holiday.
Preparations continue for the coming winter in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With some areas in the Black Hills already seeing their first snowfall of the season, Rapid City is continuing its preparations for the upcoming winter season. City Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle says his crew and equipment are prepared even if it snows tomorrow. Pfeifle’s crew...
Getting a pet reptile: ‘Make sure you get all your research done’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Having snakes in your house usually calls for the exterminator but Twyla Robbins of Rapid City, keeps them in her hands while watching a movie. Robbins has over 75 snakes in her house in all different colors. She raises and sells corn snakes and different kinds of lizards like geckos and bearded dragons. Robbins says when she was a kid catching snakes was a hobby, but now she knows how to handle her reptile pets, and suggests you do your research before you add a critter to your home.
Warmer than Normal Temperatures Expected for Several Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Above normal temperatures arrive today, and stick around through the middle of next. This includes Halloween on Monday, with highs expected to be in the middle 60s. It is possible we could see 70 degrees on Tuesday. A large storm system, typical of November will...
HealthWatch-Quick core workout
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A lot of people are pressed for time these days ... making getting in some exercise a challenge. But it turns out you don’t need a lot of time to make a difference. Nicole Craig from the Rapid City YMCA has some great ideas on how you can get in a quick workout in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.
2022 Sturgis post-rally summit shows demographic shifts
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis wrapped up the numbers for the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday, and the demographics show attendees are getting younger. Demographic surveys this year indicate a shift in the average age of attendees. In 2015, the average age of rallygoers was 53.1 and this year that figure was down to 50.8.
Mostly dry for the rest of this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to be mostly dry for the rest of this week with only some light sprinkles and flurries here and there. Temperatures tonight will be chilly once again with much of our area dropping into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be back in the 50s, but it won’t be as windy. By the weekend and Halloween, highs could be in the lower 60s.
A Rapid City radio personality reflects on his years in the industry
KSLT Studios in Rapid City has an on-air personality who’s been in the community for many years. And with a robust sort of day radio voice, John says it’s a “God given gift.”. “I love being on the radio,” John said. “I’ll never fully retire unless you...
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
WAVI Shows Appreciation to First Responders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cookies, cakes, pastries, and even bark-cuterie are a great way to show appreciation, one organization used those treats to say thank you to first responders. Working Against Violence Inc, or WAVI, works with various law enforcement agencies to create a safer community for domestic violence...
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
Friday Night Hike, October 27, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens Raiders had their season come to an end Thursday night, but not before showing a strong effort against O’Gorman. Plus, the Jefferson Cavaliers proved why they’re the top-seeded team in the state in their convincing win over Washington. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
Live interview with Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall football team hosted Bon Homme for a 9AA quarterfinal playoff game Thursday night. We caught up with Eagles head coach Lex Heathershaw to chat about the matchup and his team’s impressive season.
Reese Jacobs-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Reese Jacobs helped the Sturgis football team earn a spot in the 11AA playoffs. The Scoopers will look for him to deliver another big game when they match up with Pierre Thursday night.
