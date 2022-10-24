RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Having snakes in your house usually calls for the exterminator but Twyla Robbins of Rapid City, keeps them in her hands while watching a movie. Robbins has over 75 snakes in her house in all different colors. She raises and sells corn snakes and different kinds of lizards like geckos and bearded dragons. Robbins says when she was a kid catching snakes was a hobby, but now she knows how to handle her reptile pets, and suggests you do your research before you add a critter to your home.

