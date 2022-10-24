Read full article on original website
Related
Voters question election signs in Virginia Beach
The signs read, "Scan for your new voting district & ballot candidates" and have a QR code. If someone follows the QR code with their cell phone, it takes them to the website for Students First VA.
Millions of dollars flow into Virginia's second congressional district race
With the debates now over and Democrat Elaine Luria and Republican Jen Kiggans making their final pushes in Virginia's second congressional district, big money is coming in to help them.
Underdog Namkung challenges Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race
Election Day is less than two weeks away. Congressman Bobby Scott is looking to win a 16th term and Republican challenger Terry Namkung is the underdog hoping to unseat him.
Newport News School Board races feature battles between three incumbents and challengers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three incumbents face challenges for a chance to serve on Newport News School Board. There are four seats up for votes in November. With the exception of an uncontested at-large seat, each race features an incumbent and a challenger. Gary Hunter is running unopposed for...
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
Three seats are up for grabs on Norfolk's School Board. Here who's running
NORFOLK, Va. — As we enter the final stretch of election season, we're taking a closer look at the candidates who are running for Norfolk School Board, and what their plans are to help your child in school. Here is the list of races for each Ward on Norfolk...
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 4th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th congressional district changed the least in the NBC12 viewing area. The new district now covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. Incumbent Democrat Donald McEachin, a three-term congressman, says women’s health care is a top issue he hears about...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins Jen Kiggans for rally in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is tightening up between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is seeking a third term, and Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Kiggans in Chesapeake for an early voting rally. Together, they addressed a crowd at...
Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank passes away
Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has died. Frank served as the city's first directly elected mayor in 1996 and served until he retired in June 2010.
WAVY News 10
Reck on the Road: Grace Sherwood
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grace Sherwood has a unique place in Hampton Roads history. She is the last person known to have been convicted of witchcraft in Virginia. Sherwood lived in Princess Anne County near Pungo and in 1973 a children’s book named her “The Witch of Pungo.”
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid...
wmra.org
Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few
The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton A Test Bed For Weather System
HAMPTON – The City of Hampton and Hampton University are partnering with TruWeather Solutions on an urban weather-sensing test system. The goal of the project, which is part of a Small Business Innovation Research grant awarded by NASA to TruWeather, is to research weather data and forecast services for low-altitude urban and suburban flight.
getnews.info
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
WUSA
Is there a legal age limit to trick-or-treat?
VIRGINIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner and kids are getting ready to go trick-or-treating!. In the search for candy, you’re likely to see ghosts, witches—and in Virginia, one type of candy-seeker who might not be allowed. The possible prohibition has some people wondering, like...
Thousands waiting for affordable housing in Hampton Roads
As inflation continues and housing prices soar, thousands of people in Hampton Roads are on waiting lists for affordable housing.
School divisions see rise in various illnesses
Several school divisions cite a rise in illness-related student absences, as influenza, RSV, and G.I. cases spread across the area.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney describes need for state-funded witness protection program
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Witness intimidation is "nothing new," according to Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. In an interview Wednesday, she said state leaders need to move forward with plans to fund a statewide witness protection program. “People who are witnesses and in fear for their safety - that fear...
Norfolk Sheriff’s Office announces name for new K-9
According to a Facebook post, after having over 1,000 votes cast, the winning name for the K-9 is Enzo!
Comments / 0