NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 4th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 4th congressional district changed the least in the NBC12 viewing area. The new district now covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. Incumbent Democrat Donald McEachin, a three-term congressman, says women’s health care is a top issue he hears about...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Gov. Glenn Youngkin joins Jen Kiggans for rally in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The race for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is tightening up between Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, who is seeking a third term, and Republican challenger State Sen. Jen Kiggans. Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Kiggans in Chesapeake for an early voting rally. Together, they addressed a crowd at...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Reck on the Road: Grace Sherwood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grace Sherwood has a unique place in Hampton Roads history. She is the last person known to have been convicted of witchcraft in Virginia. Sherwood lived in Princess Anne County near Pungo and in 1973 a children’s book named her “The Witch of Pungo.”
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wmra.org

Episode Nine: Rev. Tarrence Paschall & The Chosen Few

The Chosen Few represents the great tradition of unaccompanied religious singing in the Tidewater region of Virginia. While only a handful of African American a cappella quartets still sing in Virginia today, the Tidewater region produced hundreds of such groups in the century following the Civil War. In this episode of Folklife Fieldnotes, we celebrate this music with The Chosen Few, featuring Reverend Tarrence Paschall, longtime leader of the legendary Paschall Brothers of Chesapeake, who in 2012 received the National Heritage Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton A Test Bed For Weather System

HAMPTON – The City of Hampton and Hampton University are partnering with TruWeather Solutions on an urban weather-sensing test system. The goal of the project, which is part of a Small Business Innovation Research grant awarded by NASA to TruWeather, is to research weather data and forecast services for low-altitude urban and suburban flight.
HAMPTON, VA
getnews.info

Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza

Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WUSA

Is there a legal age limit to trick-or-treat?

VIRGINIA, USA — Halloween is right around the corner and kids are getting ready to go trick-or-treating!. In the search for candy, you’re likely to see ghosts, witches—and in Virginia, one type of candy-seeker who might not be allowed. The possible prohibition has some people wondering, like...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

