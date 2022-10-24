ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
SU offering rides to the polls for early voting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is offering free rides to the polls for students on Wednesday, Oct. 26, ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The Prowl to the Polls event will feature free rides for students waiting in the courtyard of the university’s student union. The rides will leave campus every hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
NTSB investigates helicopter crash near Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is investigating a helicopter crash in south Louisiana. Officials said a Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Morgan City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. No other details were provided.
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash on Nicholson Drive overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a fatal accident overnight. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive, near the intersection of Brightside Drive and W. Lee Drive.
Storms likely by early Saturday, some possibly strong

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will roll into the area today, but the chance for any appreciable rainfall should be fairly low through the daylight hours. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for most, with just a slight chance of light showers into the afternoon. By tonight,...
BRFD responding to house fire on Maryland Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire early Friday (Oct. 28) morning. Officials report the fire happened on Maryland Street, between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. There is no word on what started the...
Ochsner to open new Denham Springs urgent care clinic

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is preparing to open a new urgent care clinic location in Denham Springs. The location will open on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102. Ochsner said the 2,485-square-foot clinic came at a cost of more than $1 million to build.
Two injured in Prairieville shooting, detectives investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a shooting in Prairieville Tuesday, Oct. 25. A spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident happened on John Broussard Road around 8 a.m. The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited at this time....
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

