Well, the sun is out and it’s time to take the Halloween parading outside. That’s exactly what RFH seniors did in 1977. Danker days kept the costumed Halloween school day assembling, parading and festivities confined to the halls and Senior Commons, but the sun always brought this ghastly gaggle of ghouls beyond the confines of RFH grounds and senior stomping grounds.

