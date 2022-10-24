Read full article on original website
Related
nprillinois.org
As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?
Michigan’s governor race has tightened in recent days, and Tuesday night saw a feisty second round of debates between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and incumbent democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Both are trying to win over undecided voters in the state as election day draws closer and using different topics to skewer one another.
nprillinois.org
Questions about Fetterman's health dominate Pennsylvania Senate debate
Political strategists Adrienne Elrod and John Brabender join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to assess how Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman did last night in their first and only debate in the race for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, as well as the latest following gubernatorial debates in New York and Michigan.
nprillinois.org
Illinois Secretary of State candidates tout experience in bids to replace Jesse White
Illinois will soon have a new Secretary of State for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Longtime legislator Dan Brady of Bloomington says he bided his time until Jesse White retired to run for the office. Brady faces Alexi Giannoulias, a well-financed opponent who is seeking his second statewide office.
nprillinois.org
Massachusetts could allow undocumented people to get driver's licenses
Voters in Massachusetts are about to decide whether undocumented immigrants should be able to apply for driver's licenses. Seventeen other states, along with the District of Columbia, already allow this. New York is one of those states, and Chris Burrell from member station GBH reports how their law is having a big impact on road safety.
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield
A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
nprillinois.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
nprillinois.org
'We are absolutely on the right track': Illinois' top education leader on student growth rebound
Illinois’ top education official says new data shows students are getting back on track from the pandemic. Carmen Ayala is the Illinois State Superintendent of Education. She says student growth slowed dramatically during the first years of the pandemic. But in 2022 it bounced back and student growth was -- on average -- even slightly faster than it was in 2019.
Comments / 0