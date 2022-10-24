Read full article on original website
Tricia Warren seeks House District 48 seat
Education: Boothbay Region High School; Radford University, BA Foreign Languages, Marketing. Political History (Board, Committees): Boothbay Harbor Selectboard – 2016 - current, currently Vice Chair; Boothbay Harbor Broadband Committee – Chair (current) Boothbay Region School Exploratory Committee; Communications Sub-Committee (current) Clubs/Organizations: Friends of Windjammers Committee – Children’s Tent...
Standout for Republican candidates
Maine Republican Assembly is having a standout for Republican Candidates on Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. till dusk. Join us at the corner of Route 27 and Route 1 is Wiscasset. Bring your flags and signs for Governor LePage, Ed Thelander and Ed Polewarczyk. If you don’t have a sign we will have one for you.
Oct. 28 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MaineHousing issues $11 million in early heating assistance help
MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. This funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule allowing fuel vendors across the state to deliver heating assistance quickly to 10,814 eligible households including nearly 17,000 people. This first...
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
Halloween happenings ... some haunted, some not
Here are some spooky seasonal options in the Boothbay Region and Wiscasset ... and a few from beyond ... Scary Readings & Halloween Potluck- Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Doors creak open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a main dish, side dish, or salad to share, with the serving utensils. Please do not bring bread or rolls. Also, bring dishes and silverware. 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. FMI: https://bit.ly/3ekdOFY.
When not to laugh
Hear any good jokes lately? How about any sexist ones? If you said those two things are mutually exclusive, you are correct. Sexist humor belongs nowhere. Yet who hasn’t been around it? It may sound hard to be the lone person not laughing at a friend’s joke because it didn’t sit well with you. But be the cheese that stands alone, not laughing. You might inspire others in the room to dim their laughs and maybe next time, not laugh at all.
Irwin C. Nichols and Mary F. Nichols
Irwin “Nick” Carlysle Nichols, age 88, and Mary Francis Nichols nee Hoffner age 68 of Palatine, Illinois and Southport, Maine passed away on Sept. 19 and 27, 2022, respectively. After nearly 47 years of marriage, they did not want to be without each other. Nick was born Jan....
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
Second Congregational Church to celebrate the ministry and spiritual gift of Jane Wilmot
The Sunday, Oct. 30 service at the Second Congregational Church, UCC in Newcastle will celebrate the ministry of Jane Wilmot who is retiring. Jane’s 20 years of service at Second Cong included two years as an interim, and beginning in November 2004 as settled minister of music, director of choirs, and organist. During this time Jane directed a children’s choir, the Tower Ringer’s Handbell Choir, and an adult choir. Additionally, she organized and directed an Ecumenical Choir Festival with other choirs in town (the Handbell Choir has been open to community participation since its inception). Jane also directed the Coastal Chorale (now disbanded) for 10 years.
Drive-up flu vaccine clinic Oct. 29
After hosting 13 successful drive-up flu clinics during September and October across Lincoln County, the Lincoln Medical Partners team in Damariscotta has scheduled an additional clinic. It takes place Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watson Health Center on the Miles campus. The vaccination process...
Service notice for Earle Clifford
Earle Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial service for Helen St. Clair
A memorial service and reception for Helen St. Clair of Boothbay Harbor, who died Sept. 6, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, 125 Townsend Avenue.
