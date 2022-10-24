Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung's new Camera Assistant aims to speed up your Galaxy S22's camera shutter
Samsung's phone customization app Good Lock gains the Camera Assistant feature. This new update allows users to customize toggleable elements of their camera such as Auto HDR and Auto Softening to capture higher-quality photos in different ways.
Best cameras for photos and videos 2022
Here are the best cameras for photos and videos on the market today, from mirrorless to DSLR, MFT to compact cameras.
notebookcheck.net
One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023
On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is just over a month away, but the deals have already started. Right now you can save on...
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
The best camera under $1000: proper cameras at prices you'll like
The best camera under $1000 will offer lots of useful features, excellent performance and superb handling
Google's Pixel 8 Pro might feature its fastest fingerprint sensor yet
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only been available on store shelves for a couple of weeks now, but it's safe to call them a success. A couple of early bugs aside, it's clear that this year's launch is off to considerably smoother sailing than what we saw with the Pixel 6. It's no secret that Google is working on a whole slate of future devices, including the Pixel Fold and — yes, seriously — a potential "Pixel Ultra." In addition, it seems like a prototype device might hint at a long-awaited feature coming to next year's phones.
Android Authority
Here's when your Galaxy smartphone will likely get Android 13
Samsung has released a roadmap for the rollout of One UI 5. Samsung is starting to roll out the stable version of One UI 5 to its phones. Only the S22 lineup has received the update so far. The update will be coming to Samsung’s other devices later in the...
Yongnuo YN16mm F1.8S DA DSM review
The Yongnuo YN16mm F1.8S DA DSM for APS-C format Sony mirrorless cameras is fast, wide, compact and lightwe
Best 75-inch TVs of 2022
The best 75-inch TVs offer big screens, great features and top-notch performance, in addition to a better viewing experience.
techunwrapped.com
Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording
NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
The best point and shoot camera in 2022: easy to use cameras to fit every pocket
The best point and shoot camera will be affordable, have the ability to shoot photos and videos and be very compact
Android Headlines
Vivo X90 Pro+ Specs Leak: 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & More
The Vivo X90 series is tipped to launch before the end of the year. Vivo recently shared some camera samples taken with the 1-inch camera sensor that the company will include, and those look great, to say the least. That being said, the Vivo X90 Pro+ specs have just leaked.
The best camera for astrophotography in 2022: tools and lenses to shoot night skies
Shoot the stars with the best camera for astrophotography (and the right lenses, star tracker and other tools)
petapixel.com
The Nikon Coolpix 950 from 1999 Still Feels Great to Use Today
United Kingdom-based photographer Gordon Laing took another walk down memory lane with his retrospective review video of the Nikon Coolpix 950, a digital camera that today feels nostalgic among photographers who got started in the 1990s. The Coolpix 900 line is quickly recognizable for its split-body flippable design. The left...
Infinix Zero Ultra is the latest 200MP camera phone to be released
It promises a futuristic performance and boasts 180W thunder charge and 71-degree waterfall screen
petapixel.com
Kenko Tokina’s Three New Compact Telephoto Primes for APS-C Cameras
Kenko Tokina has announced three prime reflex telephoto lenses for APS-C cameras; a 300mm, a 600mm, and a 900mm. The trio of new manual focus lenses will fit on various APS-C mounts and are described as “ultra-lightweight and ultra-compact.” The new glass lineup is being called the SZ Pro series.
Nikon Z9 gets faster and smarter, thanks to free new firmware. About time too?
Nikon introduces faster and smarter photo and video features for its flagship Z9 camera. At last, I say!
Comments / 0