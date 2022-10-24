ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung confirms Android 13 distribution to 49 smartphones and tablets by February 2023

On Monday, Samsung started distributing One UI 5 to the Galaxy S22 series, including the entry-level Galaxy S22. Now, SamMobile has shared a schedule for the rollout of the Android 13-based update to another 48 devices, including numerous tablet models. For reference, the website has published a screenshot written in Korean, implying that the timings only apply to Samsung's home market.
The Independent

Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
ZDNet

Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV

OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Android Police

Google's Pixel 8 Pro might feature its fastest fingerprint sensor yet

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have only been available on store shelves for a couple of weeks now, but it's safe to call them a success. A couple of early bugs aside, it's clear that this year's launch is off to considerably smoother sailing than what we saw with the Pixel 6. It's no secret that Google is working on a whole slate of future devices, including the Pixel Fold and — yes, seriously — a potential "Pixel Ultra." In addition, it seems like a prototype device might hint at a long-awaited feature coming to next year's phones.
Android Authority

Here's when your Galaxy smartphone will likely get Android 13

Samsung has released a roadmap for the rollout of One UI 5. Samsung is starting to roll out the stable version of One UI 5 to its phones. Only the S22 lineup has received the update so far. The update will be coming to Samsung’s other devices later in the...
Tom's Guide

Best 75-inch TVs of 2022

The best 75-inch TVs offer big screens, great features and top-notch performance, in addition to a better viewing experience.
techunwrapped.com

Which home IP cameras have free and local cloud recording

NAS server manufacturers such as QNAP, Synology or ASUSTOR, have completely free applications for their servers in order to provide their customers with the possibility of setting up a real video surveillance system at home. Some of the main options we have available are the possibility of seeing the camera live and from any connection, continuous recording, recording only if movement or sound is detected, and we can even add a layer of artificial intelligence that these programs have to detect people. These NAS would act as if they were an NVR (Network Video Recorder), but with many more functions and possibilities than the typical NVR.
Android Headlines

Vivo X90 Pro+ Specs Leak: 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 & More

The Vivo X90 series is tipped to launch before the end of the year. Vivo recently shared some camera samples taken with the 1-inch camera sensor that the company will include, and those look great, to say the least. That being said, the Vivo X90 Pro+ specs have just leaked.
petapixel.com

The Nikon Coolpix 950 from 1999 Still Feels Great to Use Today

United Kingdom-based photographer Gordon Laing took another walk down memory lane with his retrospective review video of the Nikon Coolpix 950, a digital camera that today feels nostalgic among photographers who got started in the 1990s. The Coolpix 900 line is quickly recognizable for its split-body flippable design. The left...
petapixel.com

Kenko Tokina’s Three New Compact Telephoto Primes for APS-C Cameras

Kenko Tokina has announced three prime reflex telephoto lenses for APS-C cameras; a 300mm, a 600mm, and a 900mm. The trio of new manual focus lenses will fit on various APS-C mounts and are described as “ultra-lightweight and ultra-compact.” The new glass lineup is being called the SZ Pro series.

