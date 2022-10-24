Huntington CEO Steve Steinour: Amid record profits, here’s what the bank does for affordable housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — While Central Ohio historically has weathered economic downturns better than other parts of the country, many individual households remain vulnerable.

Amid record profits for Huntington National Bank, the institution and other business leaders have a responsibility to look out for neighbors amid rising evictions and soaring food and gas prices, CEO Steve Steinour said.

“In aggregate Columbus is doing very well – it’s going to outperform the country by a lot,” Steinour said in an interview after Huntington Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: HBAN) reported third-quarter earnings last week.

“There are clearly lower-income families that are really being hurt by inflation,” he said. “We as a community have an opportunity here to look out for those that are going to be pinched in these next couple of years.”

