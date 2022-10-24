Read full article on original website
13 haunted places in downtown Spokane you can visit
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library has created a list of 13 mysterious historic places in Spokane that may be haunted. You can visit any of the 13 haunted buildings in any order, if you dare! The list includes Spokane Public Library Stories based on newspaper accounts and the books of Chet Caskey. It was updated in 2020 by Eva Silverstone and Vanessa Strange.
Get spooked in Spokane with the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for a good scare this October? Look no further than downtown Spokane! The Spokane Public Library is hosting a Haunted Downtown Walking Tour so you can check out all the notable frights featured around the city. The tour details some of the spooky histories behind Spokane’s most prestigious landmarks. It’ll give you a taste of some...
Trick or Treat: Here are some Halloween events happening in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — It's time to get in the Halloween spirit!. Halloween is a holiday celebrated in the United States and other countries worldwide, such as Asia, Oceania, Europe and other countries in North America. The holiday takes place on Oct. 31, and this year it falls on Monday.
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
KHQ Right Now
Local Trunk-Or-Treats for families this Halloweekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween is right around the corner and as families get ready for Halloweekend there are a lot of family friendly events that offer more treats than tricks. Adult Education Center at 2310 N Monroe St. Spokane. 5 to 9 p.m. People are encouraged to decorate cars and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Patriot Front grafitti found across Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d’Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court. Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and...
Burger Dock opening new location in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — One of the best burger joints in Sandpoint is coming to Coeur d’Alene. The Burger Dock is opening a new location in downtown Coeur d’Alene on North Fourth Street and Lakeside Avenue. The grand opening of the location is on October 27. During its Grand Opening Weekend Extravaganza from October 27-30, you can win some cool...
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
‘It needs to go’: East Spokane Business Association wants Camp Hope removed by Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Spokane Business Owners say Camp Hope needs to go now, saying they can’t bear the burden anymore. “If you had the people in your backyard, how would you feel about it,” Owner of Fresh Soul and the CEO of the Spokane Eastside Reunion Michael Brown said. Brown is one of many local owners condemning the camp,...
FOX 28 Spokane
SCRAPS in urgent need of kitten food
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) is urgently in need of wet and dry kitten food for shelter and foster kittens. In a post on their Facebook page, SCRAPS wrote, “We are all out of wet and dry kitten food and are still overrun with kitties at the shelter awaiting foster families, as well as kitties in their foster homes. Please consider donating some to our foster department if you can find any!”
inlander.com
I Saw You
HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man hopes to make it big in Nashville
Help this Spokane man make it big in Nashville by watching his Tiktok entered in a competition to open for Josh Turner. Click here to watch.
FOX 28 Spokane
Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county
SPOKANE, Wash. – New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shania Twain confirms she’s coming to the Spokane Arena on April 28
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Arena has announced that Shania Twain will be performing with special guest Lindsay Ell on April. 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. pacific time. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp
Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
See Halloween Movie so Terrifying Its Not Shown in Tri-Cities
There is a Halloween scary movie that is so graphic and scary people are passing out and vomiting when they watch it. It is so shocking that you cannot even watch it in Tri-Cities or Yakima. You have to travel to Spokane or Seattle to find a showing. What is...
KHQ Right Now
Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
