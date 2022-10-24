Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading
With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
Missing Dartmouth woman found
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: ‘The Numbers Game’ Winners At Sunrise Market & Elia’s Country Store
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Oct 21, 2022 — $2,744 — The Numbers Game — SUNRISE MARKET. Thu, Oct 20, 2022 — $1,000 — 50X THE MONEY — THE CORNER STORE...
theweektoday.com
Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance
Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
spectrumnews1.com
New movie being filmed on former Becker College campus
LEICESTER, Mass. - A group of Leicester High School students are appearing as extras in a new movie being shot at the former Becker College Borger Building. Crews were on campus Thursday morning, shooting for 'The Shade' by Red King Cinema. It was a originally a short Netflix film and is now being made into a full movie.
manchesterinklink.com
Remains of 47 people unclaimed; funeral home seeks family members before Nov. 2 crypt burial
MANCHESTER, NH – There are nearly 50 people whose cremated remains have not been claimed by their family members. Most of these people died within the last couple of years. Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematory is hoping to connect the cremains with their family members. If this doesn’t happen...
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
wglc.net
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
First Responders Recover Body of 24-Year-Old Methuen Man in River Near Haverhill/Methuen Border
A 24-year-old Methuen man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday afternoon in Haverhill. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV Friday, “foul play is not suspected.” She said the man’s family was notified, but there are no current plans to release his name.
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Woman Seriously Injured ATV Crash
A 44-year-old Manchester woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle when it hit a trail bump. Authorities believe inexperience was a factor in the crash. They note the woman’s ATV was unregistered.
Police continue search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
worcestermag.com
'You can't put limits on anybody': Curtis Kariuki eyes Worcester store, skateboard line
Curtis Kariuki spent much of the past five years away from his native Worcester, using the skills he developed filming skateboard videos downtown to document tours for major artists such as Lil Yachty and Post Malone. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he set up shop in Los Angeles and devoted time to his clothing brand, Denied Approval, but Worcester was never far from his mind.
Shooting in Worcester puts nearby schools on lockdown
WORCESTER -- A shooting in Worcester put nearby schools on lockdown Monday. Police confirmed that a 28-year-old man was shot at a home on Burncoat Street.The unidentified victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. The lockdown at Quinsigamond Community College has since lifted but day classes were canceled. The college will be open for services only. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.
Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out
DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River mother seeing cooking success whipping up dishes right from her home
FALL RIVER, MA/NASHVILLE, TN – A Fall River mom is finding success making tasty dishes right in her own kitchen. Home cook Tara Pacheco was recently awarded blue ribbon number 6 by online recipe site “Just A Pinch”. Pacheco’s “Pumpkin Bread Pudding” recipe was tested by the...
Police in Worcester Search for Missing 14-Year-Old
WORCESTER - Police seek help from the public to locate 14-year-old Elijah Rizzuti, who is 5'7" tall and weighs 140 pounds with a skinny build and brown eyes. Police say Rizzuti left school at 1 PM on Tuesday and hasn't been seen since. Police ask anyone with information to contact...
Episode 4 of Unsolved: Worcester, Part 2 of 'Murdered on the 4th of July,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 4 of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - Police seek help from the public to locate 16-year-old Emanuel Galarza, who is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Galarza was last seen wearing pajama pants, a green hoodie and a black backpack and could be in the Crompton Park area.
