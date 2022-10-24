ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading

With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
NORTH READING, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham High students arrive in style to homecoming dance

Wareham High School students arrived in style to the school Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 22. The night was an opportunity for students to show off their finest fashions, from trendy prom dresses to glamorous floor-length gowns to goth and alternative looks. Some students took advantage of the Halloween season...
WAREHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New movie being filmed on former Becker College campus

LEICESTER, Mass. - A group of Leicester High School students are appearing as extras in a new movie being shot at the former Becker College Borger Building. Crews were on campus Thursday morning, shooting for 'The Shade' by Red King Cinema. It was a originally a short Netflix film and is now being made into a full movie.
LEICESTER, MA
wglc.net

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Manchester Woman Seriously Injured ATV Crash

A 44-year-old Manchester woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle when it hit a trail bump. Authorities believe inexperience was a factor in the crash. They note the woman’s ATV was unregistered.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police continue search for missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
RAYNHAM, MA
worcestermag.com

'You can't put limits on anybody': Curtis Kariuki eyes Worcester store, skateboard line

Curtis Kariuki spent much of the past five years away from his native Worcester, using the skills he developed filming skateboard videos downtown to document tours for major artists such as Lil Yachty and Post Malone. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he set up shop in Los Angeles and devoted time to his clothing brand, Denied Approval, but Worcester was never far from his mind.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Shooting in Worcester puts nearby schools on lockdown

WORCESTER -- A shooting in Worcester put nearby schools on lockdown Monday. Police confirmed that a 28-year-old man was shot at a home on Burncoat Street.The unidentified victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public. The lockdown at Quinsigamond Community College has since lifted but day classes were canceled. The college will be open for services only. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.  
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out

DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
DUXBURY, MA

