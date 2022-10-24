Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Is Way More Than A Simple Refresh
The S650 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut last month, ushering in the pony car’s seventh generation with major upgrades in looks, performance and technology. However, it has garnered some criticism because it shares some mechanical underpinnings found in the current sixth-generation model. This had led some to believe that it’s a simple refresh and not an overhaul worthy of an all-new generation, but Ford Authority is here to set the record straight on the matter.
An American driver is set to join F1, but he won't get his favorite number — even though nobody will be using it
If Logan Sargeant finishes fifth or better in the F2 standings, as expected, he will be promoted to F1 next year to race for Williams.
New Porsche Game Lets Players Modify A 911 Carrera Or Nissan Z From Their Phone
Porsche Digital has updated its popular app-based DesignCar game, giving users more choices than ever before. New vehicles provide players with more cars to virtually collect and customize and compete with in fun challenges. And don't think you're limited to Porsche vehicles, like the 911 Carrera - the game boasts multiple desirable brands and models.
Road & Track
The Taylors Are the Closest Thing America Has to Sports-Car-Racing Royalty
They aren’t as famous as the Andrettis or the Earnhardts or the Unsers. Their name isn’t easily trademarked, anyhow. But the Taylors, the first family of the International Motor Sports Association, are the closest thing America has to sports-car-racing royalty. And right now it’s young prince Ricky who is bringing them great IMSA glory [fig.1].
Road & Track
Watch Ken Block Melt Tires on the Vegas Strip in the Epic Electrikhana
Gymkhana is back, and this time, it's all-electric. Ken Block and Hoonigan have returned to bless us with yet another installment in its physics-defying stunt-driving series, simply titled Electrikhana. As the name implies, there isn't a combustion engine in sight. Instead, we're treated to the incredible Hoonitron, a 1400-hp all-wheel-drive Pikes Peak-inspired coupe that runs purely on electricity. It's a riot.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Everything That's Wrong With The Cadillac Celestiq
After decades of false starts and teasing concepts, Cadillac is finally returning to the world of 'ULTRA-luxury' vehicles with its all-new CELESTIQ. Picking up where the stunning 2003 Cadillac Sixteen left off, CELESTIQ was reviewed as a concept earlier this year and now a full-scale production model is set to hit the road next year. However, this upcoming flagship from Cadillac left many enthusiasts somewhat embittered, partly for its design and partly for its frankly astronomical $300,000 asking price.
US News and World Report
Why the Corvair Is a Hot Collector Car
General Motors didn’t do that great of a job with the Chevrolet Corvair. Want one anyway? You’re not alone. This ‘60s relic is increasing in popularity as a cool-looking, fun-to-drive little car, as long as you’re capable of fixing (or ignoring) the numerous issues in the first-generation cars. Or you can avoid most of the issues entirely and look for a second-generation car, along with nearly everyone else who wants one.
Road & Track
This Is the First C8 Corvette Z06 Crash
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 was involved in a crash in Bloomfield, Michigan on Friday evening, the first such incident on record, according to Corvette Blogger. The car involved was not a customer vehicle, but rather a Z06 owned by Chevy itself.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend
The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
A YouTuber built a gas-generator powered Tesla to avoid plugging in on an 1,800-mile road trip
"I really like my Tesla, but what I don't like is stopping to charge," Matt Mikka of the YouTube channel Warped Perception said of his experiment.
Road & Track
Volkswagen Is Bringing Actual Buttons Back to Its Steering Wheels
Over the past few years, there's been a shift in interior design for a handful of car manufacturers that sees actual, physical buttons being replaced by touch-capacitive versions. While the new buttons sound futuristic, techy, and cool, they are not. In reality, they're worse to use than normal buttons, as they're often harder to use while driving. Volkswagen, one of the biggest offenders when it comes to touch-capacitive interior controls, is beginning to realize the errors of its ways.
Top Speed
Here's How Fast The Ford F-150 Lightning Really Is
Ford has been possibly the fastest-changing car manufacturers in the world over the last year. The introduction of the new Mustang and its return to several divisions of motorsport, and the debut of the F-150 Lightning, the first all-electric pickup to be produced by the "big three," has put Ford in the unique spot of celebrating both internal combustion and an electrified future with its two signature models. The Mustang will likely boost the brand as the model will soon be the only naturally aspirated V-8 muscle car on sale. The F-150 Lightning is a different story, but it is quick.
Road & Track
3-Time NASCAR Cup Champ Tony Stewart Set for NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster Driving Debut
Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart is going all-in this week at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart, 51, plans to make his NHRA racing debut at the NHRA Nevada Nationals, Oct, 28-30 in Las Vegas. Stewart, who is in his first year as a team owner of...
Road & Track
Sonoma Raceway Carries a Unique History
Sonoma Raceway is a classic natural terrain road course that dates back to the late 1960s, but it was not a staple of the golden ages of American road course racing. Trans-Am raced just once at the track in its pony car-dominated era. Top-level open wheel racing visited once in 1970, but did not come back again until 2005. Can-Am did not arrive until 1977, the second iteration of the series. While IMSA, Grand-Am, and American Le Mans Series sports cars consistently ran at the track, Sonoma owes much of its major global profile to years hosting two series not closely associated with road courses: NASCAR and the NHRA.
This Super-Quad 217 MPH Monster Blends Supercars and Superbikes Perfectly
Here's a look at the Engler Desat, a Lamborghini-inspired model that blends the sensibilities and design elements of supercars and superbikes into one package. The post This Super-Quad 217 MPH Monster Blends Supercars and Superbikes Perfectly appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
