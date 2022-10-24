ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

CBS Miami

Sen. Rubio says attack on GOP canvasser was politically motivated

MIAMI - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio continues to stand by his statement that an attack on a Republican canvasser in Hialeah was politically motivated. According to police, last Sunday Javier Lopez Lopez and Jonathan Casanova approached Christopher Monzon who was walking on the sidewalk along E 60th Street passing out flyers Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis. The two men reportedly told him he could not pass them on the sidewalk because he was a Republican. An argument ensued and at one point Lopez reportedly pushed Monzon to the ground and started punching him. Casanova also kicked Monzon in the...
HIALEAH, FL

