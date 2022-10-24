Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Warned After Hatch Act Violation Flagged by Former Trump Official Stephen Miller
White House chief of staff Ron Klain received a warning for violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using government resources for political activities. Klain's retweet of a political post was brought to the Office of the Special Counsel's attention by America First Legal, which is run by...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
NBC Miami
Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz Denied Access to South Florida Postal Facility
A member of Congress from South Florida is expressing her frustration at being denied access to a main U.S. Postal Service facility while trying to get a look at how vote-by-mail ballots are handled and processed. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz along with Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott were scheduled...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
NBC Miami
‘We're Going to Hang You': DOJ Cracks Down on Threats to Election Workers Ahead of High-Stakes Midterms
The Department of Justice has reported a string of violent threats against election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Threats against election workers and officials have increased since the 2020 presidential election. Some states also have taken measures to ensure the safety of workers at the polls. A...
Papa John’s succeeded because of freedom and opportunity, not destructive Bidenomics
Papa John’s succeeded because of freedom and opportunity. Bidenomics would have likely bankrupted us within a year if I had started the business today.
NBC Miami
How College Became So Expensive, and How We Can Turn It Around, According to a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist
How college became so expensive, and its consequences on families and U.S. society, are the issues explored in Will Bunch's new book, After the Ivory Tower Falls. "The impact of this decision to privatize higher education, which was done with shockingly little public debate, has been enormous," Bunch said. The...
COVID-19 did not make students’ test scores drop. Our COVID policies did
COVID is a condition to which we chose how to react. In many places, we made the wrong choice.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Senate polls tight in final sprint as Liz Cheney helps Democrats in key states
With only 11 days to go till the end of voting in this year’s midterm elections, the polls appear to be tightening in several key races that could decide which party controls the Senate starting in January. Democrats and Republicans are polling even or within a couple of points...
NBC Miami
Challenger Threatens to Sue South Florida Congresswoman Over Abortion Ad
The man looking to unseat a South Florida congresswoman is threatening to sue over a television ad claiming he wants to ban abortions nationwide and prosecute doctors who perform them. The ad being run by the campaign for Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat whose district includes much of Palm Beach...
Sen. Rubio says attack on GOP canvasser was politically motivated
MIAMI - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio continues to stand by his statement that an attack on a Republican canvasser in Hialeah was politically motivated. According to police, last Sunday Javier Lopez Lopez and Jonathan Casanova approached Christopher Monzon who was walking on the sidewalk along E 60th Street passing out flyers Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis. The two men reportedly told him he could not pass them on the sidewalk because he was a Republican. An argument ensued and at one point Lopez reportedly pushed Monzon to the ground and started punching him. Casanova also kicked Monzon in the...
Comments / 0