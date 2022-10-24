Detective arrested for battery after putting Florida cop in wrestling hold

Monroe County, FL - A deputy was arrested after he allegedly battered a colleague inside a Florida sheriff's substation.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Nicholis Whiteman was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge for placing a fellow detective in a "wrestling-type hold without his consent" while the two were inside the Plantation Key substation on October 12th.

The victim sustained minor injuries and has remained unable to work.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said the battery will be “fully investigated” and that he'll take “appropriate action.”

Whiteman has worked for the sheriff’s office since 2008, and was promoted to sergeant in 2015.

He's been suspended without pay.

Jail records didn’t specify when Whiteman will be arraigned on the battery charge.