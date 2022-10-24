Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
Kang the Conqueror - the powers and origin of the next big MCU villain
Here's everything you need to know about Kang the Conqueror, the next big MCU villain
Jon Snow Was Revealed to Be a Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones' — How Is He Related to Rhaenyra?
The Game of Thrones universe is still kicking thanks to House of the Dragon. The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the original show and focuses on the Targaryens as they sit on the Iron Throne. Though they maintain a firm grip over Westeros, their rule is challenged from within as ambitious members of the family seek to take what is theirs with fire and blood. Much like the first series, there's plenty of fantasy drama and action to be had.
thedigitalfix.com
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
Digital Trends
What went wrong with Netflix’s The Watcher?
Fresh off their controversial Netflix series Dahmer, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have come out with another miniseries, The Watcher, which has rubbed many audiences the wrong way. Based on a true story, the series follows the Brannock family, who begin receiving threatening letters from a sender known only as “the Watcher” after they move into a new house in Westfield, New Jersey. The Brannocks also find themselves tormented by their neighbors. who refuse to respect their privacy, leading them to believe that one, if not all, of them is the Watcher.
ComicBook
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on the X-Men's Upcoming MCU Debut
Sooner or later, the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the closing moments of Ms. Marvel, viewers were treated to the retcon and retcons when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was turned from an Inhuman into a mutant. A few months later and it was revealed that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would star together in the yet-to-be-named Deadpool 3. While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wednesday day, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.
'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal explains the finale's troubling Daemon Targaryen scene
"House of the Dragon" creator Ryan Condal discussed the alarming way Daemon Targaryen treats his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen, in the series finale.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return
The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
This Wakanda Forever clip is our best look at the new Black Panther
Wakanda Forever will introduce a brand new Black Panther because T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away before production on the sequel had started. That’s not a major spoiler, as we knew all along that Marvel wouldn’t recast the beloved character. But Marvel has barely shown the new Black Panther in trailers and promo ads. Fast-forward to today, however, and the studio gave us our best look yet at the new Black Panther via a clip that looks more like a trailer than a TV ad.
‘Terrifier 2’ is Coming to Streaming Just in Time For Halloween
If you’re a fan of gory horror movies led by a murderous clown, then you’re in luck because the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 2, is finally coming to streaming just in time for Halloween. The movie, which first hit theaters on Oct. 6, will exclusively join the horror-themed streaming platform Screambox on Monday, Oct. 31.
AdWeek
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
'Black Adam' wants to be a Marvel movie, but can't leave the Snyder era behind — and it highlights the mess that DC Studios' new bosses will have to sort out
"Black Adam" tries to balance Marvel-like humor with a Zack Snyder-esque tone. It highlights the mess that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran will have to sort out. But if the movie performs well, it being the blueprint for future DC movies is daunting. "Black Adam," the...
House of the Dragon season 2: everything we know about the new season
Get ready to return to Westeros in House of the Dragon season 2
Gizmodo
Doctor Who
Well, this doesn’t feel ominous at all. Right on the heels of Jodie Whittaker’s messy finale outing as the Time-Lord, Disney has announced that the future adventures of Doctor Who will be going straight to the Disney+ streaming service, assuming you live outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland, where the venerable sci-fi series will stay on the BBC.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Digital Trends
The best TV crime dramas to stream now on HBO Max
The TV streaming market is as packed and competitive for subscribers’ dollars as it’s ever been, and while HBO Max’s future is shaky given the drama surrounding the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the platform is still home to some of the highest-quality serialized content. The overall...
Digital Trends
V/H/S/99 directors on hellish freaks, creepy geeks, and the horror that is the late 1990s
2022 has been the year of horror, with a number of original theatrical movies like Smile, franchise reboots like Scream, and legacy sequels like Halloween Ends topping the box office chats and delighting fans of the genre everywhere. Streaming is no different, with Hellraiser on Hulu and Orphan: First Kill on Paramount+ finding their audiences in living rooms across America.
Digital Trends
Marvel’s most powerful mutants, ranked from weakest to strongest
Over the course of decades of Marvel Comics history, as well as a cinematic universe that has spanned nearly 15 years, we’ve gotten to know quite a few mutants. Even as we’ve met mutants with a wide variety of powers, though, it’s clear that some of them are much more powerful than others.
Digital Trends
Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson team up for Peacock’s Poker Face
The real mystery of Poker Face is this: How did Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson find the time to make it happen? Johnson’s Knives Out sequel is just a few weeks away from a theatrical release before heading to Netflix. And Lyonne is the co-creator of her own Netflix series, Russian Doll. Regardless of the logistics, Poker Face is not only happening, it’s coming to Peacock next year with a 10-episode first season.
