Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing Timpson man found safe
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A Timpson man who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, was reported missing Thursday and had last been seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on Oct. 14. The sheriff's office...
ktalnews.com
East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
Officials: Henderson crash on HWY 79 involving a vehicle and pedestrian
HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on highway 79 in Henderson. Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the crash occurred in front of a Dairy Queen. Use caution traveling in this area, officials...
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
East Texas infant flown to hospital after vehicle crashes into home; 5 others injured
FLINT, Texas — A baby and five other people were injured after a vehicle drove into the bedroom of a house around 7 a.m. Tuesday in a Flint neighborhood. The wreck involved two vehicles with one driving through a bedroom in a house on County Road 1215. Six people were injured, which includes a 7-month-old baby who has been airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport.
Overton community devastated by church community center fire
OVERTON, Texas — A church community center went up in flames last night and the fire reignited this morning while our cameras were there. As of now, investigators have deemed the cause of this fire as undetermined. What’s also undermined is what’s going to happen to this building as it holds many memories for the community here in Overton.
Two people charged for high-speed chase Thursday morning
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people involved in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning and both are currently detained in Nacogdoches County Jail. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance and Bryan Adam...
Beloved Overton community building burns down
OVERTON, Texas — Where the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center once stood, a charred skeleton with a scent of burnt wood now stands in downtown Overton. The structure caught fire on Sunday night, where one resident said the flames went up to 70 feet tall. "My ex-girlfriend, she...
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" coming to Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank and Deep East Texas Resource Center will be holding A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 4. This free event is open to the public. Snack bags with jelly beans, juice, pretzels and popcorn will be distributed to children, while supplies last, to symbolize the goodies the kids had for their Thanksgiving meal in the Charlie Brown classic holiday special.
Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
KLTV
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
East Texans begin coming out to polls for early voting in November election
Voters across East Texas are turning out to the polls as early voting for the Nov. 8 election began Monday. In Smith County, 5,089 people have voted in-person and 1,277 have voted absentee for a total of 6,366, according to election numbers. In Gregg County, 2,735 voters came out to...
1 dead after mobile home fire in Smith County
FLINT, Texas — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in the Flint area. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue received a call at 6:26 a.m. of the fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint. Along with Smith...
Rusk Rural Water Supply Co. issues partial boil water notice
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk Rural Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice to its customers due to a main line break. Off of FM 1857 side: 2218, 2219, 2223, 2311, 2312 2313, 2323. The public water system will issue a notice to customers when the boil...
1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police confirmed one person died on the scene by the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Walker from Timpson. An initial investigation indicates...
Dive team recovers car stolen in late '90s found in Deep East Texas pond
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — In the late 1990s, a stolen car went for a swim into a pond in Trinity County. Now, over two decades later, deputies got the vehicle out with help from a dive team and aerial drone views. After being spotted with the drone, the Trinity...
Three East Texas school districts to receive funding for school safety
WHITE OAK, Texas — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced on Thursday that three school districts in East Texas have been awarded federal grants totaling almost $1 million to improve student safety. According to a press release, the funding comes from the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs and...
Whitehouse girl reported missing on Tuesday has been found
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. Whitehouse Police Department said Wednesday Macey Williams was located in a safe place.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0