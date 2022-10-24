ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

CBS19

Missing Timpson man found safe

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A Timpson man who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, was reported missing Thursday and had last been seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on Oct. 14. The sheriff's office...
TIMPSON, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Overton community devastated by church community center fire

OVERTON, Texas — A church community center went up in flames last night and the fire reignited this morning while our cameras were there. As of now, investigators have deemed the cause of this fire as undetermined. What’s also undermined is what’s going to happen to this building as it holds many memories for the community here in Overton.
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

Two people charged for high-speed chase Thursday morning

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people involved in a high-speed chase early Thursday morning and both are currently detained in Nacogdoches County Jail. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40, is charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance and Bryan Adam...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Beloved Overton community building burns down

OVERTON, Texas — Where the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center once stood, a charred skeleton with a scent of burnt wood now stands in downtown Overton. The structure caught fire on Sunday night, where one resident said the flames went up to 70 feet tall. "My ex-girlfriend, she...
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank and Deep East Texas Resource Center will be holding A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 4. This free event is open to the public. Snack bags with jelly beans, juice, pretzels and popcorn will be distributed to children, while supplies last, to symbolize the goodies the kids had for their Thanksgiving meal in the Charlie Brown classic holiday special.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

1 dead after mobile home fire in Smith County

FLINT, Texas — One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in the Flint area. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue received a call at 6:26 a.m. of the fire in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint. Along with Smith...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Rusk Rural Water Supply Co. issues partial boil water notice

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk Rural Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice to its customers due to a main line break. Off of FM 1857 side: 2218, 2219, 2223, 2311, 2312 2313, 2323. The public water system will issue a notice to customers when the boil...
RUSK, TX
CBS19

1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police confirmed one person died on the scene by the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Walker from Timpson. An initial investigation indicates...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

CBS19

