ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Sixers big man Charles Bassey joins Spurs on a two-way deal

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpYw6_0ikrjqUD00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers had to make difficult decisions after the preseason and cut two young players to trim their roster. Coach Doc Rivers was fond of the two young players who he believes have a great deal of NBA potential.

While Isaiah Joe landed rather quickly with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a multiyear deal, it took Charles Bassey time to find a new home.

However, that is no longer the case. Bassey will sign with the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way deal. The big man averaged 3 points and 2.7 rebounds in his rookie season, and he averaged 3.6 blocks per 36 minutes so the potential is there.

Considering the Spurs are a rebuilding team, it should offer a chance for Bassey to get the necessary court time and grow as a player to be a part of their future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photo Of 7-Foot-6 High School Prospect Going Viral

High school basketball prospect Olivier Rioux has a bit of a height advantage over his opposition. Chicago Bulls play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky posted a photo of him standing next to Rioux, who towers over him in flip-flops. The 16-year-old Canadian, who plays for IMG Academy in Florida, is a resounding 7'6" tall.
FLORIDA STATE
In Style

Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy