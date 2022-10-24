Former Sixers big man Charles Bassey joins Spurs on a two-way deal

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers had to make difficult decisions after the preseason and cut two young players to trim their roster. Coach Doc Rivers was fond of the two young players who he believes have a great deal of NBA potential.

While Isaiah Joe landed rather quickly with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a multiyear deal, it took Charles Bassey time to find a new home.

However, that is no longer the case. Bassey will sign with the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way deal. The big man averaged 3 points and 2.7 rebounds in his rookie season, and he averaged 3.6 blocks per 36 minutes so the potential is there.

Considering the Spurs are a rebuilding team, it should offer a chance for Bassey to get the necessary court time and grow as a player to be a part of their future.