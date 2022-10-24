Read full article on original website
Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million sold at Los Gatos gas station
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Could you be the lucky winner? While no one hit all six numbers for Wednesday’s big Powerball jackpot, there were two winning California Lottery tickets sold that matched five numbers, meaning each ticket holder won more than $1.5 million. One of the tickets was sold at a gas station in […]
Discovery Princess mini-suite balcony cabin, California coast cruise review
Come aboard for a review of the newest Princess Cruise ship to sail the California coast, Discovery Princess. -Princess Cruise Ship-:Princess Cruises Facebook Page-: Discovery Princess sailed its inaugural voyage on 27 March 2022, out of Los Angeles. Discovery Princess is a Royal-class cruise ship with 1,830 passenger cabins including, 2 Sky Suites, 42 Suites with private balconies, 2 Window Suites, 374 Mini-suites with private balconies, 311 Deluxe Balconies, 753 Balconies, 6 Premium Oceanview, 340 Inside cabins, and 40 accessible Staterooms.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
mynewsla.com
Board Extends Moratorium for Rentals in Idyllwild Area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. “We’re talking about rights...
thepalmspringspost.com
City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn
Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
Unclaimed $38 million California Lottery ticket set to expire
One San Diegan has until Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
KTLA.com
Dr. Jandial: California Cancer Care Equity Act signed into law
Neurosurgeon and scientist Dr. Rahul Jandial joined us live to discuss the newly signed California Cancer Care Equity Act. For more information on Dr. Jandial, follow him on Facebook or Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 25, 2022.
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
California's Most Popular Pie Is Not What You Might Expect
What is California's most popular pie for fall? It's not what you think.Adobe. America runs on apple pies, but a recent study suggests it is not happening so much for apple pies in California.
routesonline.com
Southern California's Ontario International Sees Big Growth Potential
The airport is benefiting from people moving inland from California’s coast, an executive tells Routes. Ontario International Airport (ONT) is pitching to airlines that it is more than just an alternative for Los Angeles (LAX) as it aggressively seeks to attract more air service. At last week's Routes World...
Amid inflation and the pandemic, this IE food bank is helping families get enough to eat
A recent study found that 1 in 10 people in the Inland Empire may not be getting enough to eat. Vida Life Ministries is trying to help.
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Pistol Range at Oak Tree Gun Club
Oak Tree Gun Club’s Pistol Range is unlike any other in Southern California. Our outdoor venue features a total of four pistol bays, which are designed to provide our shooting guests a comfortable, covered, shooting position, without obstructing the natural backdrop. Pistol Bay 1 can accommodate both pistol and rifle shooting and offers a shooting distance of up to 60 yards. Pistol Bays 2 and 3 are a perfect location to record your accuracy and precision, where paper targets can be set up from anywhere between 3 to 25 yards. Any of our paper bays can also be reserved for private use. Oak Tree’s Signature Steel Gallery features unique steel targets on every shooting position. There are approximately 200 interactive metal targets including swinging gongs, bifurcated bulls eyes, moving ducks and rabbits, and many other targets familiar to cowboy-action shooters. Oak Tree’s steel gallery also has two falling plate bays with timed targets. Our steel gallery allows for use of lead core ammunition, from .22 caliber to 45 ACP, and we allow rapid fire, perfect for the shooter who is working on proficiency and speed.
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
Fast-food chains are a dime a dozen, but a recent study from CashNetUSA determined which fast-food chains were the top-rated in every state.
vvng.com
37 suspects arrested during Operation Consequences week of October 16-21st
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials said they arrested 37 suspects on felony charges during the latest round of Operation Consequences, a targeted crime suppression operation focused on the Victor Valley and surrounding areas. Between October 16, 2022, and October 21, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
