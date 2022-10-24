ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lashaun Turner

Discovery Princess mini-suite balcony cabin, California coast cruise review

Come aboard for a review of the newest Princess Cruise ship to sail the California coast, Discovery Princess. -Princess Cruise Ship-:Princess Cruises Facebook Page-: Discovery Princess sailed its inaugural voyage on 27 March 2022, out of Los Angeles. Discovery Princess is a Royal-class cruise ship with 1,830 passenger cabins including, 2 Sky Suites, 42 Suites with private balconies, 2 Window Suites, 374 Mini-suites with private balconies, 311 Deluxe Balconies, 753 Balconies, 6 Premium Oceanview, 340 Inside cabins, and 40 accessible Staterooms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Board Extends Moratorium for Rentals in Idyllwild Area, Temecula Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. “We’re talking about rights...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn

Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
routesonline.com

Southern California's Ontario International Sees Big Growth Potential

The airport is benefiting from people moving inland from California’s coast, an executive tells Routes. Ontario International Airport (ONT) is pitching to airlines that it is more than just an alternative for Los Angeles (LAX) as it aggressively seeks to attract more air service. At last week's Routes World...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Pistol Range at Oak Tree Gun Club

Oak Tree Gun Club’s Pistol Range is unlike any other in Southern California. Our outdoor venue features a total of four pistol bays, which are designed to provide our shooting guests a comfortable, covered, shooting position, without obstructing the natural backdrop. Pistol Bay 1 can accommodate both pistol and rifle shooting and offers a shooting distance of up to 60 yards. Pistol Bays 2 and 3 are a perfect location to record your accuracy and precision, where paper targets can be set up from anywhere between 3 to 25 yards. Any of our paper bays can also be reserved for private use. Oak Tree’s Signature Steel Gallery features unique steel targets on every shooting position. There are approximately 200 interactive metal targets including swinging gongs, bifurcated bulls eyes, moving ducks and rabbits, and many other targets familiar to cowboy-action shooters. Oak Tree’s steel gallery also has two falling plate bays with timed targets. Our steel gallery allows for use of lead core ammunition, from .22 caliber to 45 ACP, and we allow rapid fire, perfect for the shooter who is working on proficiency and speed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy