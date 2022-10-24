Oak Tree Gun Club’s Pistol Range is unlike any other in Southern California. Our outdoor venue features a total of four pistol bays, which are designed to provide our shooting guests a comfortable, covered, shooting position, without obstructing the natural backdrop. Pistol Bay 1 can accommodate both pistol and rifle shooting and offers a shooting distance of up to 60 yards. Pistol Bays 2 and 3 are a perfect location to record your accuracy and precision, where paper targets can be set up from anywhere between 3 to 25 yards. Any of our paper bays can also be reserved for private use. Oak Tree’s Signature Steel Gallery features unique steel targets on every shooting position. There are approximately 200 interactive metal targets including swinging gongs, bifurcated bulls eyes, moving ducks and rabbits, and many other targets familiar to cowboy-action shooters. Oak Tree’s steel gallery also has two falling plate bays with timed targets. Our steel gallery allows for use of lead core ammunition, from .22 caliber to 45 ACP, and we allow rapid fire, perfect for the shooter who is working on proficiency and speed.

1 DAY AGO