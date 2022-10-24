Mayor joins Squad One for look at city’s outreach for those seeking relief from homelessness, opioid abuse

Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Ribbon cut on Waypoint Youth Resource Center and Emergency Shelter on Hanover Street
MANCHESTER, NH — Waypoint President & CEO Borja Alvarez de Toledo and Major Joyce Craig were joined by approximately 125 staff, donors, architects, construction workers, politicians and interested Manchester citizens to celebrate the ribbon cutting at 298 Hanover St. on a 14-bed Youth Resource Center and Overnight Emergency Shelter. Seven of the beds are considered nightly while seven are available on a two-week basis. It is the only emergency shelter for youth and young adults in the state and will serve the age range of 12 to 24. The facility will be open 24/7.
WMUR.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter, until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people....
manchesterinklink.com
Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve $3M for affordable housing projects
MANCHESTER, NH – Last week, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve $3 million in federal funds to significantly increase the number of affordable housing units in Manchester through three projects. With this funding, Lincoln Avenue Capital, a firm out of Santa Monica, CA, will construct two...
WMUR.com
American Medical Response expands 'Earn While You Learn' program to fill staffing roles
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Local fire and emergency medical crews are hoping that expanding training will help fill their staffing shortages stemming from the pandemic. American Medical Response ambulance service is offering an expansion of its "Earn While You Learn" course. “Our healthcare system has been impacted in so many...
manchesterinklink.com
Search warrant executed at Merrimack Street apartment results in 6 arrests
MANCHESTER, NH — Six people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a Merrimack Street apartment. The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Special Enforcement Division after receiving many citizen complaints from residents and business owners in the area about the apartment at 302 Merrimack St., Apt. 3E.
manchesterinklink.com
New cost-saving trash cans placed downtown
MANCHESTER, NH – The City on Thursday announced the installation of seven new trash cans around center city as part of a pilot program. The trash cans have been placed strategically in areas identified by the Department of Public Works as having the highest potential impact. The cans will receive twice-weekly trash collection as part of the regular trash collection schedule for the neighborhood.
manchesterinklink.com
New NH-focused scholarship announced
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Impax Asset Management has announced a new scholarship program aimed at helping New Hampshire students and educational institutions. The new scholarship program honors the heritage of Portsmouth-based Pax World Funds, which was purchased by Impax Asset Management in 2018. The company will distribute $50,000 annually to The Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation (NHWF) and Friends Forever International (FFI).
manchesterinklink.com
CMC recognized among America’s 50 best hospitals for cardiac surgery
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Catholic Medical Center (CMC) announced Thursday that it was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. “We are humbled and honored to receive this distinction from Healthgrades,” said CMC...
WMUR.com
2 New Hampshire school districts receiving more than $1 million each for cleaner school buses
Two New Hampshire school districts will receive more than $1 million each for greener school buses. Henniker will get nearly a $1.6 million federal grant and Rumney will get a grant of nearly $1.2 million. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law through the EPA's Clean School Bus Program. "Anybody...
Mother of homicide victim says violence has lasting impact on community
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - On Monday, local community activist Reverend Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition, penned a letter to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. Inside the letter, he called for more action to combat the violence, referring to it as a State of Emergency and saying in part, "The level of violence we're witnessing feels unprecedented." He is calling on the commissioner to, "reconsider how your department's resources are being deployed across the city." He taped the detailed letter to the front door of BPD Headquarters. Shondell Davis is one of the many who have been impacted...
Harmony Montgomery's uncle wants DCF changes after her death
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- One day after investigators announced that Harmony Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, is charged with her second-degree murder, Harmony's uncle said there needs to be more attention paid to the child welfare system that did not protect her."It just disgusts you that a judge could make that choice to send the baby to a father who just has a record. And not just -- a violent record. It wasn't that he was picked up for shoplifting. He shot a guy in the face," Timothy Flanagan said in a phone interview with WBZ-TV.In 2019, Adam Montgomery was granted custody...
Maine doctor charged, arrested for illegal drug distribution
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A Maine doctor was charged and arrested with illegally distributing drugs and other controlled substances on Wednesday by the New England Prescription Opioid (NEPO) Strike Force. This marked the agency's first arrest since it was launched. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday...
Former Rochester, New Hampshire, Councilor Looked Up License Info, Cops Say
A former Rochester city council member was charged with accessing information from Rockingham County computer systems while on the job as a dispatcher. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation when it became aware that Christopher Rice, 32, of Rochester, was accessing license information on certain individuals from the State Police Online Telecommunications System.
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. Having been there many times in my life, I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in 1760...
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Continues Boil Water Order
The Rye Water District's boil water order is so close yet so far from being lifted after two weeks. The order was first implemented October 12, when high levels of e.Coli were detected in routine testing. Two consecutive clean tests for both e. Coli and coliform bacteria are required in order to lift the order.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
WMUR.com
Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results
DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
manchesterinklink.com
CMC’s newly named NICU & Family Suites offers advanced care for pre-term babies
MANCHESTER, NH – CMC’s Special Care Nursery—long regarded for the innovative care the unit provides babies and families—has a new name. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit & Family Suites delivers exceptional, state-of-the-art care for babies born as early as 30 weeks gestation with a new name that more accurately reflects the level of care the team provides.
WMUR.com
Hearing held before Adam Montgomery trial related to stolen weapons case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What is anticipated to be the final hearing ahead of Adam Montgomery's weapons trial is scheduled for Thursday morning. WMUR will stream the hearing live at 10:30 a.m. in the video player above. Adam Montgomery was in the courtroom Thursday morning. He is facing charges of...
Mass. State Police Arrest 23, Including Haverhill Man, Seize 74,000 Pills in Raid
A 30-year-old Haverhill man was among 23 people arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing, what State Police called, “deadly narcotics.”. David Delauri of Haverhill, was among those charged in connection with a North...
