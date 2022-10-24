Mayor joins Squad One for look at city’s outreach for those seeking relief from homelessness, opioid abuse

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - On Monday, local community activist Reverend Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition, penned a letter to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. Inside the letter, he called for more action to combat the violence, referring to it as a State of Emergency and saying in part, "The level of violence we're witnessing feels unprecedented." He is calling on the commissioner to, "reconsider how your department's resources are being deployed across the city." He taped the detailed letter to the front door of BPD Headquarters. Shondell Davis is one of the many who have been impacted...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO