Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Hundreds of Blighted Buildings to be Demolished for New Economic Development
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development. The demolition projects will be funded as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Deputy Clerk Position Available
Seeking a full-time Deputy Clerk for Probate/Juvenile Court with excellent computer, communication and customer service skills, with attention to detail and accuracy while working in a fast-paced environment. Must work well with the public and present a positive and professional attitude. Essential Functions. This position is essential in the daily...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Kennel Attendant Position Available
Under direction of the Dog Warden, the Kennel Attendant is responsible for maintaining and cleaning the kennels and surrounding areas. Maintains and cleans dog kennels; prepares dog food; maintains and cleans non-kennel areas; feeds, exercises, grooms and administers medications to animals as needed, etc. Performs on-call duties. Maintains required licensures...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Campfire Story #3: The Haunting of Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Customer Service/Office Assistant Position Available
Collision Center assistant. Answer phones, computer work, greet customers. Mount Vernon, OH 43050: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)
themountvernongrapevine.com
PNC Teller Position Available
At PNC, our people are our greatest differentiator and competitive advantage in the markets we serve. We are all united in delivering the best experience for our customers. We work together each day to foster an inclusive workplace culture where all of our employees feel respected, valued and have an opportunity to contribute to the company’s success. As a full time Teller within PNC’s Retail Branch organization, you will provide exceptional customer service, accurately perform high volume customer banking transactions, educate customers on new technology and develop banking product referral opportunities through strong customer relationship skills. This position will be based in Mount Vernon, OH at the Mount Vernon retail banking branch.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Hostess/Cashier Position Available
As a host at the Alcove you are the face of the restaurant. Duties include Seating guests, answering the phone and making reservations through open table and taking to-go orders. Learning the menu and our history is required as we get lots of questions about the restaurant and its history in Mount Vernon. You will also be responsible for handling cash,making change for servers and cashing out to-go orders.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Oct 25, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Oct 25, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) •Jacqueline L. Shoemaker of Brinkhaven was backing her vehicle and struck the side of a house in the 300 block of Main St. in Brinkhaven. Shoemaker was issued a traffic citation for improper backing. October...
Comments / 0