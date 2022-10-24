Read full article on original website
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
NFL Thursday night: Baltimore beats Brady, Bucs
Exactly 20 years since the previous time that quarterback Tom Brady played in a third consecutive loss, the Baltimore Ravens gave him an anniversary gift – a third consecutive loss – in the NFL’s Thursday night game for Week 8 of the 2022 season. Brady completed 26-of-44...
Who plays Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football tonight? Buccaneers-Ravens live stream, TV, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Oct. 27, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion...
Patriots put former Alabama defensive lineman on injured reserve
LaBryan Ray’s chances of making his NFL debut this season with the New England Patriots ran into another obstacle on Wednesday. Ray is on the Patriots’ practice squad, and New England announced on Wednesday that the former Alabama defensive lineman had been placed on injured reserve. :. ·...
Picking what a 12-team College Fooball Playoff would look like right now: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah predict what a 12-team playoff would look like this season. What would be the best first-round matchups? Alabama would have a chance to host a great game. Which teams could spring a...
Bears safety, ESPN have something to say about Mac Jones
Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and ESPN had things to say about New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Wednesday – Brisker about Jones’ foot and ESPN about a Jones’ pass. In Chicago’s 33-14 victory over the Patriots on Monday night, Brisker was in the vicinity as...
Patriots going with Mac Jones at quarterback
Wednesday must have been a pretty good day for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before practice on Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had a standard reply at his press conference when asked about the team’s quarterback situation: “We’ll see how it goes today.”. In his opening...
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies Game 1 live stream (10/28) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the MLB 2022 World Series Friday, October 28, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be live streamed by fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Justin Verlander gets the start on the mound in Game 1 of...
Bucs promote Nolan Turner before Thursday night’s game
When Tampa Bay plays the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, safety Nolan Turner will be on the field as a member of the Buccaneers’ 53-player active roster for the first time. The Bucs signed the former Vestavia Hills High School standout from their practice squad on Thursday. NFL teams...
Giants trade former Alabama prep star to Chiefs
The injured marred tenure of 2021 first-round draft choice Kadarius Toney with the New York Giants ended on Thursday, and the former Blount High School quarterback seemed happy about it. After the Giants traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, he tweeted: “Chiefs Kingdom, baby. Thank you, God.”. :
Texans coach foresees larger role for Christian Harris
Christian Harris made his NFL debut on Sunday, and Houston Texans followers can expect to see a lot more of the former Alabama linebacker now that he’s healthy again. “Who are our best options that we feel like we can be successful with defensively?” Houston coach Lovie Smith said on Monday. “If we think that he’s one of them, we’ll find ways for him to get on the field. I would say Christian Harris is one of those guys, and we found a way to start the process yesterday.
