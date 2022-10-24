Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Before ‘Will and Grace,’ Leslie Jordan Cut Loose as a Lovable Weirdo in ‘Hearts Afire’
If you feel the urge to remember the life of Leslie Jordan by diving into his filmography, you’ll probably have a hard time choosing where to start. The actor, trailblazer, and gay icon was taken from us way too soon, and even though he had easily another 20+ years of hilarious work left to do, the list of movies and TV shows he appeared is impressive. Everyone’s gonna rewatch their Leslie Jordan touchstones: his run as Karen’s nemesis Beverly Leslie on Will & Grace, his American Horror Story seasons (Coven, Roanoke, 1984), his recent runs on the sitcoms Call Me Kat and The Cool Kids, or even his turn in the drama film The Help. Heck, maybe you’re rewatching his hilarious Instagram videos. I’m here to suggest that, once you’re done revisiting the Leslie Jordan work that you love most, please watch Hearts Afire.
Leslie Jordan's final TV interview: "CBS Mornings" extended cut
Emmy-winning actor, comedian and singer Leslie Jordan died unexpectedly on Oct. 24 at 67 years old. CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason had just visited him in Nashville two weeks prior to chat about his life, career, becoming a viral internet sensation during the pandemic, and his recent pivot to country music. They met up for what would be Jordan's final sit-down TV interview at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, where he recorded his debut gospel album.
Paul Reubens Pays Tribute to Leslie Jordan With a Clip From ‘Pee-Wee’s Playhouse’: ‘He Was Pure Magic’
Comedian Paul Reubens shared a loving tribute to friend Leslie Jordan and a clip of the late actor from a long-ago guest spot on "Pee-wee's Playhouse."
Leslie Jordan's Will & Grace Costars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor: 'My Heart Is Breaking'
Costars Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes joined Megan Mullally in celebrating the life and work of the Emmy winner, whom Mullally called "flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy" Leslie Jordan's Will & Grace costars are speaking out after his death. Among the many tributes that poured in on Monday for the funnyman in the hours after news of his sudden, unexpected death, costar Megan Mullally — who played frenemy Karen Walker on NBC's Must See TV sitcom — wrote, "My heart is breaking." She continued, "i really can't believe it. leslie jordan was,...
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Leslie Jordan Has Died at the Age of 67
The entertainment world is grieving the death of legendary actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. On Oct. 24, the beloved performer, best known for his roles as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace and Phil in Call Me Kat, suddenly died at 67 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened?...
Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67
CNN — Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on “Will and Grace,” has died, his agent announced. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,” Sarabeth Schedeen, Jordan’s talent agent, said in a statement to CNN.
ETOnline.com
'Will & Grace's Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack Reacts to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-stars, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack have taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their iconic sitcom....
Breaking: Actor Leslie Jordan Passes Away At 67
Jordan took social media by storm during the pandemic, earning a whole new generation of fans
Remembering actor, comedian and viral sensation Leslie Jordan
Tributes are pouring in across the entertainment industry for Leslie Jordan, who died unexpectedly on Monday. CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason visited Jordan in Nashville just two weeks earlier, where he reflected on his acting career, unexpected turn to country music and becoming a beloved viral internet sensation during the pandemic.
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert
FINNEAS was also in attendance.
Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure
Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NBC Connecticut
Disney Debuts 1st Plus-Size Heroine in Short Film ‘Reflect'
Disney's new short film "Reflect" promotes body positivity and a healthy self-image through the main character, Bianca, its first plus-sized heroine. The film started streaming on Disney+ Sept. 14 and is Episode Seven of Season Two in Short Circuit, a series on experimental films. In the opening scene, Bianca is in an empty dance studio happily and confidently practicing by herself before class starts and others walk into the room. She then becomes uncomfortable because she's the only one who's plus-sized and her instructor's feedback of "tight tummy, long neck" makes the room disappear until it's only Bianca in front of a broken mirror of hundreds of reflections of herself.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1923’ Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Set for December Premiere (TV News Roundup)
Paramount+ announced the premiere date for Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series “1923,” which will debut on Sunday, December 18 on the streamer in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the day after on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. The new series is the next installment of the “Yellowstone” origin story and introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton. The series will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West — which the Duttons call home. In addition...
NBC Connecticut
Rihanna Releases Lead Single for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Rihanna has made her long awaited return to music with her new song, "Lift Me Up," the first single to be released from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" original soundtrack. The lead single is a tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first "Black Panther" movie. Boseman...
Comments / 0