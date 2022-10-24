Actor Leslie Jordan dies following crash

Guest star Leslie Jordan in the Season Finale of Fantasy Island. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

(KTLA) – “Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died, his agent confirmed Monday.

Police said Jordan’s car crashed into a building in Hollywood at 9:30 a.m. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jordan appeared to have suffered some type of medical emergency.

Jordan was declared dead at the scene.

The accident scene at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. Oct. 24, 2022 (KTLA)

Jordan is best known for his roles as Lonnie Garr in “Hearts Afire” and Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace.” He also had prominent roles in “The Cool Kids,” “Call me Kat,” and “American Horror Story.”

The actor and comedian went viral during the pandemic for his hilarious videos on social media.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his agent, David Shaul, said in a statement.

“Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

“My heart is broken,” former “Will & Grace” castmate Sean Haynes posted to Twitter. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Jordan was 67 years old.