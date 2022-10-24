The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun. Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company. Many Twitter users have taken the opportunity to tweet racial slurs in ‘celebration’ of Mr Musk’s takeover, believing it will come with less content moderation. Read More Elon Musk has bought Twitter. Now what?Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?Elon Musk’s worst tweets: From freelance diplomacy to personal insultsElon Musk ‘fires Twitter executive’ who banned Trump as speculation mounts he could return to platform

