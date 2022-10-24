Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization jury selected as Jan 6 panel plans to interview Secret Service agents
A jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of the Trump Organization, which has been indicted for allegedly perpetrating a massive tax fraud scheme. Prosecutors noted the difficulty in choosing a fair jury in Manhattan, where the former president is especially unpopular. The company, which denies the allegations, has...
Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Assaulted Inside Their Home
The House speaker's husband was hospitalized but is expected to recover. The motive for the attack is under investigation.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Senate polls tight in final sprint as Liz Cheney helps Democrats in key states
With only 11 days to go till the end of voting in this year’s midterm elections, the polls appear to be tightening in several key races that could decide which party controls the Senate starting in January. Democrats and Republicans are polling even or within a couple of points...
Democrats in Florida’s statewide Cabinet races languish from lack of cash, support
When Democrat Naomi Blemur announced earlier this month that Hurricane Ian was forcing her to suspend her campaign for Florida’s agriculture commissioner, the response from some in her own party was harsh.
Elon Musk news: Donald Trump welcomes Twitter takeover as users tweet racial slurs in ‘celebration’
The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun. Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.Mr Musk tweeted that “the bird is freed”.This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company. Many Twitter users have taken the opportunity to tweet racial slurs in ‘celebration’ of Mr Musk’s takeover, believing it will come with less content moderation. Read More Elon Musk has bought Twitter. Now what?Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?Elon Musk’s worst tweets: From freelance diplomacy to personal insultsElon Musk ‘fires Twitter executive’ who banned Trump as speculation mounts he could return to platform
