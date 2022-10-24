Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan family of four that mysteriously disappeared one week ago is located in Wisconsin
A Michigan family that disappeared on Oct. 16 after the father displayed "paranoia" during a 911 call was located in Wisconsin on Sunday, police announced.
Fans React To Michigan vs. Michigan State Announcer News
For the first time in several years, ABC will be on the call for the annual Michigan-Michigan State game, which is being held in Ann Arbor this year. To mark the occasion, they're bringing back one of the voices from one of the series' most infamous moments. Mike Foss of...
Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
MSU's Harlon Barnett barely holds back his dislike of Michigan, per Mel Tucker's orders
The Spartans' secondary coach did not provide any 'billboard material', per head coach Mel Tucker's orders, but Harlon Barnett's dislike of Michigan was clear and obvious...
WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee
Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Michigan Week
The Spartans' head football coach had a lot to say about the rivalry game, as well as the importance of getting healthy during the bye week...
20 Jokes To Help With Your Michigan vs Michigan State Trash Talk
Every year leading up to the Michigan vs Michigan State football game, the week before is filled with pranks and jokes. Here are 20 jokes to help you with your trash talk. Week Leading Up to Michigan vs Michigan State Football Game. Students from Michigan or Michigan State along with...
President Obama to campaign with Gov. Whitmer in Michigan
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Former President Barrack Obama will join Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at a rally in Detroit. The group will meet up with other down ballot Democrats for the ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m.
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Michigan State preview
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s rivalry week!. The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Michigan State with Stephen Brooks, who covers the Spartans for 247Sports. The two discuss why Michigan State has underachieved this season, whether that secondary is really as bad as it looks, and what the Spartans need to do if they want to keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing.
Behind Enemy Lines: Getting the Michigan perspective on Michigan State football heading into the big game
Well it’s that time of the year again. Michigan State football, fresh off a bye week, will march into Ann Arbor this Saturday evening and attempt to play spoiler to a Michigan football team that has started the season red hot. As always, there is a ton of intrigue...
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
Michigan vs. Michigan State, Fan-Led Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh vs. Mel Tucker
We're now just a few days away from one of the best rivalries in college football.
MLive.com
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MSU, U-M mark achievements in tech field
Researchers on Michigan State University's campus have a new way of collaborating with colleagues worldwide
Comments / 0