Rio Grande City, TX

DPS: 436 pounds of narcotics seized in Rio Grande City

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a seizure of more than 400 pounds of narcotics.

According to a Tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agencies seized 436 pounds of drugs at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Rio Grande City.

CBP discovers 22 migrants in abandoned utility trailer

“A group of drug smugglers brought the drugs across from (Mexico) on a raft & loaded the drugs in a vehicle,” Olivarez’s Tweet stated.

Olivarez told ValleyCentral the group was spotted by Border Patrol agents working near the river who saw them in a raft and transporting the drugs.

12 migrants found inside gondola train, CBP says

Olivarez said the smugglers managed to head back to Mexico. He said Border Patrol took custody of the large bundles of drugs and the vehicle.

