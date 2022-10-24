Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: Greene back and ready to return for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Dreams become reality for SensabaughThe LanternColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Officials announce the closure of London Rd. in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Pickaway County officials announced the temporary closure of London Road in Derby. According to the Indiana & Ohio Railway, the closure will last for 5 to 7 days for track repairs. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route during that time.
Major delays expected on I-70 through November for concrete repairs
Major delays are to be expected on I-70 between Springfield and Columbus, according to a press release from Ohio Department of Transportation. (ODOT) Interstate 70 eastbound between State Route 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road will have 24 hour lane restrictions Sunday through Thursday, ODOT said. These restrictions are in place until...
sciotopost.com
Madison County – 16-Year-Old Killed Another Seriously Injured in ATV Crash
Madison – One teen was killed and another seriously injured after a crash on Tuesday. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single ATV crash occurred in Madison county at 6:30 pm Tuesday afternoon around King Pike. The 16-year-old female was operating a Tomberlin ATV southbound on the roadway...
Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
WSYX ABC6
Married couple stabbed at assisted living facility in Powell, suspect in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect is in custody after stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Delaware County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Abbington of Powell, located along Bradford Court. The suspect and couple are residents of the assisted living facility. Law enforcement officials...
Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police arrested a man after they said he attacked his ex-girlfriend outside a Franklinton pizza shop, then chased her on city roads. Haikiem Graham, 37, was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces a charge of felonious assault with a weapon or ordinance. The offense ties back to an Oct. 14 […]
myfox28columbus.com
Historic Buxton Inn saved from fire, family vows to re-open as soon as possible
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers were trying to salvage what they could from the Buxton Inn kitchen after a fire ripped through Tuesday morning. Owners said they are donating the contents of the freezer to a local food pantry. They are putting tarps down and boarding up windows at the back of the building.
One teen dead, another seriously injured during ATV crash in West Jefferson
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – One teenager is dead, another severely injured, during a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Two teenagers, both 16, were involved in an ATV crash on King Pike in Jefferson Township, approximately one mile southwest of Middle Pike. At around 6:30 p.m. a red 2007 Tomberlin ATV was traveling southwest on […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Uses Stolen Credit Card at Gas Station
Fairfield county – Sheriff department released a photo of a man who they say is wanted for using a stolen credit card. According to the sheriff’s department, the man walked into the BP gas station in Pickerington and attempted to purchase over 400 dollars worth of gift cards using the victim’s stolen credit card on October 23, 2022. The sheriff reported that the female had her card stolen out of a car break in.
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buck City Sammies Coming to East Market; Punk Pigs Closes
A fast-casual Afghan restaurant has replaced Couscous House at 1611 Morse Road. 614 Kabob offers a menu of build-your-own plates, featuring marinated beef, lamb and chicken kebabs along with rice, couscous, hummus and a variety of veggies to choose from. Buck City Sammies, which launched this year as a food...
Reynoldsburg interim superintendent plans to stay course despite being 4th super this year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — “It really wasn’t about me wanting to do it,” Dr. Jocelyn Cosgrave said. “It was about my district needed me right now.”. Dr. Cosgrave calls it an obligation to her students and staff. It’s why she stepped in and was named the newest interim superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools.
cwcolumbus.com
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
Comments / 0