Obetz, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Several fire departments have been called into a large barn fire located off 1000 block of Hiner road in Orient Ohio. Jackson Township called for mutual aid from Scioto Township. The call came out around 8 pm on Wednesday of a fully engulfed barn fire off Hiner...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Officials announce the closure of London Rd. in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Pickaway County officials announced the temporary closure of London Road in Derby. According to the Indiana & Ohio Railway, the closure will last for 5 to 7 days for track repairs. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route during that time.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Married couple stabbed at assisted living facility in Powell, suspect in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect is in custody after stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Delaware County Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Abbington of Powell, located along Bradford Court. The suspect and couple are residents of the assisted living facility. Law enforcement officials...
POWELL, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Man Uses Stolen Credit Card at Gas Station

Fairfield county – Sheriff department released a photo of a man who they say is wanted for using a stolen credit card. According to the sheriff’s department, the man walked into the BP gas station in Pickerington and attempted to purchase over 400 dollars worth of gift cards using the victim’s stolen credit card on October 23, 2022. The sheriff reported that the female had her card stolen out of a car break in.
PICKERINGTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buck City Sammies Coming to East Market; Punk Pigs Closes

A fast-casual Afghan restaurant has replaced Couscous House at 1611 Morse Road. 614 Kabob offers a menu of build-your-own plates, featuring marinated beef, lamb and chicken kebabs along with rice, couscous, hummus and a variety of veggies to choose from. Buck City Sammies, which launched this year as a food...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
NEWARK, OH

