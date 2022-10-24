ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Ozarks First.com

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — The deaths of eight people — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, with both adults considered suspects, authorities said Friday. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13, were the victims, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said during a news conference. He did not provide their identities, ages or explain their relationships to one another. Police have not responded to calls and questions sent by email. The causes of death are still under investigation but Broken Arrow Fire Department Chief Jeremy Moore said it doesn’t appear that anyone died because of the fire. Guns were recovered from the home, the police chief said. “To arrive on scene yesterday and to see the looks on our first responders’ and firefighters’ faces just absolutely broke my heart,” Moore said Friday.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
CBS Miami

Sen. Rubio says attack on GOP canvasser was politically motivated

MIAMI - U.S. Senator Marco Rubio continues to stand by his statement that an attack on a Republican canvasser in Hialeah was politically motivated. According to police, last Sunday Javier Lopez Lopez and Jonathan Casanova approached Christopher Monzon who was walking on the sidewalk along E 60th Street passing out flyers Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis. The two men reportedly told him he could not pass them on the sidewalk because he was a Republican. An argument ensued and at one point Lopez reportedly pushed Monzon to the ground and started punching him. Casanova also kicked Monzon in the...
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy