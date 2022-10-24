MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling on Wednesday was a win for the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature, which intervened in the lawsuit. The case focused on how much of the address of a witness needs to be included on an absentee ballot certificate in order for the ballot to be counted. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin sought a ruling that an address can only be missing when the entire field is left blank.

