10-28-22 lead poisoning prevention week
The Wisconsin Department of Heath Services is encouraging all Wisconsinites to take steps to prevent childhood lead exposure. This week is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says it’s important to get the facts, help children get tested for lead exposure, and check homes for lead hazards. There are an estimated 350,000 homes in Wisconsin with lead based paint hazards, the most common cause of childhood lead poisoning. Over the past two decades 230,000 Wisconsin children under the age of 6 have been poisoned by lead, including children in Fond du Lac County. No amount of lead exposure is safe. Lead poisoning can cause learning and behavior problems, slowed growth and development, and hearing and speech problems.
10-26-22 michels wants changes to parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission who parole commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process, and overall concerns about crime and public safety, a cornerstone of his campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels earlier called on Evers to halt all paroles in the state. On Monday, Michels highlighted what he said are problems with the current parole process by discussing the case of Floyd Marlow, a convicted murderer who was arrested last week after being paroled in January.
10-27-22 in-person early voting underway
In-person early voting started this week in Wisconsin marking the start of the final two-week push to Election Day. Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg says a lot of people have been voting early this week. Freiberg says with all of the lawsuits that have been taking place over the past several months there may be some confusion about the absentee voting process. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in July banned absentee ballot drop boxes located anywhere other than in a local election clerk’s office.
10-28-22 police: driver going 100 mph in crash with wisconsin state senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman’s car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
10-28-22 republican congressional candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be christians
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said “leftists” cannot be Christians at a campaign stop last week. Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity “incompatible” and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values. His comments were first reported by the La Crosse Tribune. Van Orden has previously referred to his opponent, Brad Pfaff, as a “radical leftist.” Pfaff, a Lutheran, only holds political membership with the Democratic Party. The congressional seat is open this year due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.
10-27-22 wisconsin judge won’t allow partial addresses on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling on Wednesday was a win for the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature, which intervened in the lawsuit. The case focused on how much of the address of a witness needs to be included on an absentee ballot certificate in order for the ballot to be counted. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin sought a ruling that an address can only be missing when the entire field is left blank.
