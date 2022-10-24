Read full article on original website
DeSantis enjoys commanding lead over gubernatorial rival in new poll
The latest Florida Chamber of Commerce statewide poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis with a commanding 11 percent lead over Charlie Crist. The lead is buoyed by strength among Hispanics, independent voters and women. DeSantis, who held a big rally earlier this month in The Villages, benefits from 88 percent support...
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages
A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
