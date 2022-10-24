Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday.

On Oct. 22, the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) along with other agencies responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett for a report of shots fired and possible multiple victims injured.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a large gathering and immediately began to secure the scene and render aid to the victims.

Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, both died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation has been turned over to SLED, and HCSO is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office through the following options: (803) 914-2200, the Toll-Free Tip Line at (866) 942-1120, or email: sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org or in person.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.