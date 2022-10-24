Why are the Colts benching Matt Ryan? Turnovers, sacks, shoulder injury lead Indy to name Sam Ehlinger starter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8
This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 8 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the slumping Buccaneers and inconsistent Ravens face each other in Baltimore to begin Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there will be plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em questions for players on both sides. While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have disappointed...
Sporting News
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker changes Twitter profile picture to honor Chargers fan who flipped him off
It's been a good few weeks for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker. The 2022 second-round pick has been one of the standouts of the NFL's rookie class, hitting at least 88 rushing yards in each of his past three games. He capped off that impressive run in style, trampling all over...
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Sporting News
NFL Pick 'em Pool, Survivor Pool Picks Week 8: Expert tips on favorites, best upsets to consider in office pools
With massive upsets occurring virtually every week, NFL survivor pools are virtual ghost towns and pick 'em pools are uglier than ever. Fortunately, the experts from PoolGenius are here to help salvage your season by breaking down the most popular survivor pool picks and highlighting five potential Week 8 NFL picks that could give you an edge in pick 'em pools.
Sporting News
Is Tom Brady going to retire? What Buccaneers QB has said about NFL future amid disappointing 2022 season
It appears as if Tom Brady will not ride off into the sunset as he might have hoped, at least if the Buccaneers' season is any indication. The 45-year-old quarterback, who returned from a brief foray into retirement to play yet another season in Tampa Bay, is in the midst of arguably the worst season of his NFL career. Offensive struggles and a switch to first-year coach Todd Bowles have made for a largely disappointing 2022 season.
Sporting News
Did Mac Jones' interception hit the sky cam wire in Patriots' loss to Bears?
The Patriots and cameras, name a more iconic duo. Mac Jones was unspectacular on "Monday Night Football." The quarterback, returning from a high-ankle sprain, went 3-for-6 passing with an ugly interception before he was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. Well, Jones and the Patriots might actually have a gripe...
Sporting News
Bears LB Roquan Smith overcome with emotion after news of Robert Quinn trade to Eagles broke during press conference
The Bears made a move that not many liked on Wednesday, sending All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. It was a move bound to only make Eagles fans happy. Quinn, who tallied 18.5 sacks in 16 games last year, was one of...
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers explains troubles with Packers offense: 'Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing'
Aaron Rodgers: Good. Everyone else on the Packers: Not so good. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, and the self-proclaimed "optimist" had some pretty un-optimistic things to say about the Packers' offense. Rodgers made it clear that the team was suffering from mental mistakes —...
Sporting News
Fantasy injury update for Ja'Marr Chase: How star WR's injury will affect Bengals' offense
Ja'Marr Chase has lived up to his billing as one of fantasy football's most bankable stars in just his second season, but a hip injury is expected to sideline him for at least a month, opening the door for fellow Bengals' pass-catchers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Hayden Hurst to step up for Joe Burrow.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Buccaneers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Buccaneers won't have much time to try and right the ship as they're set to host the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 8. Tampa Bay is coming off of one of the most surprising losses of the 2022 NFL season, falling to the Panthers just days after Carolina traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to signify a rebuild.
Sporting News
Ryan Fitzpatrick rips 'broken' Tom Brady, Buccaneers offense after another dud on 'Thursday Night Football'
Of all the NFL's simmering beefs, few are as curious as Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The future Hall of Famer and veteran QB-turned-television analyst haven't always seen eye-to-eye over the years, with Fitzmagic accusing the GOAT of disliking him on more than one occasion. Whether it was refusing to...
Sporting News
Kurt Warner thinks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers must seriously consider retiring: 'Those guys look like they're exhausted'
Kurt Warner is a Hall of Fame quarterback who knows a thing or two about finding success at the position in the late stages of his career. As such, it's noteworthy that he believes both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady should consider retiring in short order. Warner explained his logic...
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win
It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
Sporting News
Robert Quinn trade details: Eagles acquire pass-rusher from Bears for draft pick
Christian McCaffrey won't be the only major player traded before the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Bears defensive end Robert Quinn is on the move as well. Chicago is trading the 32-year-old pass rusher to the Eagles, per multiple reports Wednesday. This marks the second time major pass-rusher trade made by...
Sporting News
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 9 on ESPN
This week's version of "College GameDay" is poised to be a historic one. The popular college football preview show is spurning the Power 5 for the historically-Black college trail, slated to set up shop in Jackson, Miss. for Jackson State vs. Southern. The rivalry between the Tigers and the Jaguars...
Sporting News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson holds up, signs fan's 'Pay 'Em Now' sign after 'TNF' win at Bucs
Ravens fans want the team's front office to know they would like to see Lamar Jackson get paid. So does the Baltimore quarterback. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football," Jackson spotted a fan with a sign that read "Pay 'Em Now" and included Jackson's No. 8.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Lamar Jackson, Ravens come alive in second half to send Tom Brady, Bucs to 3-5
The narrative leading up to Thursday night's game in Tampa was all about the Buccaneers' struggles, and that storyline won't be going away anytime soon after a 27-22 loss to the Ravens on their home turf. After coming out hot with 10 points in the first half, Tampa's offense regressed...
Comments / 0