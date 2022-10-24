‘You get to really test your resolve right now’: Kevin Stefanski speaks on loss to Ravens - transcript

Read full article on original website
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
Where the Bengals go from here with Ja’Marr Chase’s injury: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Things will look a lot different for the Cincinnati Bengals in the near future. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is likely sidelined for at least the next 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Now without his top receiving ace, quarterback Joe Burrow will look to rely more on his other targets in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd among others.
DraftKings promo code: how to bet $5, win $200 for Ravens-Bucs
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday Night Football is here, which means new customers can score the latest “Bet $5, Win $200″ welcome offer through our DraftKings promo...
The big difference between the Browns and the Bengals that most fans don’t notice – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bengals have Joe Burrow at quarterback and the Browns don’t. That’s one difference between the two, who play Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. But something else is going on here, something I had no clue about until a few days ago. The Bengals...
Denzel Ward still in concussion protocol; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah idle: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Denzel Ward is still in the concussion protocol and is in jeopardy of missing his third straight game. The absence of Ward would be huge Monday night against the Bengals and their high-flying offense, led by Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Browns did get...
OHSAA football playoffs preview: Division breakdowns, best games, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The first round of the OHSAA football playoffs begins Friday, and cleveland.com has you covered on what to know. Below, check out links to our divisional breakdowns, which include top teams, top players, best games and predictions, along with full regional schedules. INDEX OF REGIONAL PREVIEWS. ⦁...
Bengals’ leap up the rankings on offense: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals passing offense shredded Atlanta’s secondary in a 35-17 win. They had season-highs in passing yards, total offense and points and that helped them make some significant jumps in the league rankings. Here is a look at where Bengals stand statistically through seven games...
Bengals on high alert for Nick Chubb and his ‘video game (-like) super powers’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nick Chubb has the Bengals’ attention. The star running back has been at the center of the Browns’ recent success in the rivalry, going 7-1 (6-1 with him in the lineup) since they drafted him in 2018. He’s rushed for 662 yards (5.5 yards...
What the Bengals’ offense looks like without Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s not the worst-case scenario for the Bengals’ offense. But it’s close. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bengals will be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. It will take the team’s best offensive weapon away from the team until at least post-Thanksgiving, and will create a void on the offense no one else can fill.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL: $1,250 first bet before Ravens-Bucs TNF
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As football fans gear up for Thursday Night Football, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL can be applied here for a unique three-in-one...
Browns vs Bengals: Monday Night Football preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium when the Browns host the Bengals. Cincinnati is heating up...
Quotable Terry Francona: Read the Guardians skipper’s best quips from the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona is rarely at a loss for words, and that truly enriches the experience of covering the Guardians skipper on a daily basis. Francona mixes in pearls of wisdom and wit along with his updates on injuries and ongoing trends with his team. Throughout the course of a 162-game season, reporters are able to compile pages of anecdotes and quotes from Francona that make their way into game stories and notebooks, or get socked away for later features from a variety of different angles.
Why Bengals’ DC Lou Anarumo’s ‘crazy’ knowledge has been contagious: ‘He’s something special’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was listening to the Bengals Radio Network postgame show following his team’s dominant 35-17 win over Atlanta last Sunday. During the locker room interviews, second-year defensive end Joseph Ossai was asked about his first NFL sack. Anarumo paraphrased Ossai’s radio...
Browns won’t have to face Bengals leading receiver Ja’Marr Chase Monday night because of his hip injury
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns might not have their best cornerback in Denzel Ward on Monday night against the Bengals, but the Bengals definitely won’t have their No. 1 receiver in Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase. In a blockbuster development for the big AFC North showdown, Chase will sit...
LeBron James switches fandom from Cowboys to Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – LeBron James is no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan. The Akron-born NBA superstar has been a longtime supporter of America’s Team. But not anymore. James denounced his fandom for the Cowboys during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter on Thursday. The two were announcing a partnership with Prime Video that will bring James and Carter’s Emmy-winning show “The Shop” to the streaming service as an alternate offer during Thursday Night Football on Nov. 17.
