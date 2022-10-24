Manchester United blanked Sheriff Tiraspol in their first 2022 UEFA Europa League match in mid-September, 2-0. Another clean sheet might be hard to come by since Sheriff is in critical need of a win against the Red Devils to preserve their slim chances of advancing from Group E. The sides will meet on Thursday on Paramount+. Defender Harry Maguire could potentially miss the match for United and fellow center back Raphael Varane is out, which could open up opportunities for a desperate Sheriff side. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the code UEFA22.

