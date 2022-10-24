Read full article on original website
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting lineup as they sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday.Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United’s third goal after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.United are in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of their visit to Real Sociedad in their final pool game next week, where...
Barcelona have once again been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage following Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday evening.
We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Cody Gakpo and Bukayo Saka in action as PSV Eindhoven host Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.
England midfielder Georgia Stanway scored two late goals, including a 98th-minute winner, as Bayern came from 2-0 down to beat Benfica 3-2 in Portugal.
MANCHESTER UNITED host West Ham in Premier League action on Sunday, with the Red Devils looking to break into the top four. Erik ten Hag's side currently sit a point behind Chelsea and Newcastle and will be hoping that results elsewhere also go in their favour if they are to move into the Champions League spots.
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried eveything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but boith failed to find the net desoite...
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal of the season at Old Trafford with a goal against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. The Portuguese star finally has his goal in front of the home fans. Ronaldo had come close a few times on the night but hadn’t found the...
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United starting line-up last night and made sure to end his mini-goal drought. It was a routine win for the Red Devils – beating FC Sheriff 3-0 at Old Trafford, but United know that they still have a lot of work to do to qualify for the knockouts as group leaders. It will take a two-goal margin of victory against Real Sociedad next week.
One week on from a narrow win over PSV at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal look to continue their fine start to the season in Eindhoven.While Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a weekend Premier League set-back against Southampton, the London club have a perfect Europa League Group A record so far and are ideally placed to top the group.Arsenal were largely dominant seven days ago but Ruud van Nistelrooy will be hopeful of more from his side, particularly in attack.PSV were beaten 4-2 by Groningen in a thrilling league encounter on Saturday, losing ground on Ajax at the top of the...
Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport), external. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport -...
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla couldn’t avoid another early elimination despite beating Copenhagen 3-0 to earn its first Champions League win of the season on Tuesday. The victory temporarily gave Sevilla some hope, but a draw between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in Germany later Tuesday meant the Spanish club missed out on the knockout stage for a second consecutive season. It needed Dortmund to lose to Man City to retain a chance of advancing.
Manchester United blanked Sheriff Tiraspol in their first 2022 UEFA Europa League match in mid-September, 2-0. Another clean sheet might be hard to come by since Sheriff is in critical need of a win against the Red Devils to preserve their slim chances of advancing from Group E. The sides will meet on Thursday on Paramount+. Defender Harry Maguire could potentially miss the match for United and fellow center back Raphael Varane is out, which could open up opportunities for a desperate Sheriff side. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the code UEFA22.
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — PSV Eindhoven was punished Thursday for fan disorder inside Arsenal’s stadium at a rescheduled Europa League game that was first postponed because of limited police resources in London after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. UEFA banned PSV from selling tickets to its fans...
The biggest game of the UEFA Champions League game week takes place tonight. Heres where you can watch Barcelona host Bayern Munich.
Manchester United can make certain of progression to the knockout rounds of the Europa League if they draw or beat FC Sheriff at Old Trafford.Erik ten Hag’s side have rarely hit their stride in continental competition this year but sit second in the group behind Real Sociedad.Goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the Manchester club a 2-0 win in Moldova in September and the Portuguese may return to Ten Hag’s squad. Follow Manchester United vs Sheriff LIVERonaldo was excluded from the draw with Chelsea after refusing to come on during the win over Tottenham last week, but...
Rodrigo Bentancur has scored a huge goal for Spurs during Wednesday night’s Champions League group game against Sporting Lisbon. The Lilywhites are hosting Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but after Marcus Edwards opened the scoring in the first half, Antonio Conte would have been fearing the worse.
Paris Saint-Germain's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar were in scintillating form as the French side qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with a 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa.
