ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Here's one key measure of stock performance that suggests the market has already hit a bottom, Leuthold's Jim Paulsen says

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cEQJ_0ikrfQ9x00
  • Cyclical stocks have been outperforming the S&P 500, suggesting the market has hit a bottom, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold.
  • New leadership in the broader market is also coming from copper prices and small-cap shares.
  • Cyclical stocks, sensitive to economic changes, have performed "surprisingly well" after the August pullback.

Cyclical stocks and other assets that have been performing relatively well compared to the beaten-down S&P 500 suggest the broader market is sloughing off its bear-market wrapping, said Jim Paulsen, the chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group.

"Aggressive" investments such as cyclical and low-quality stocks, small caps, junk bonds, and copper tend to underperform substantially during major market downswings, but their improved performance "probably implies a new Bull [market] may be lingering nearby," he said in a research note published Monday.

The S&P 500 was thrown into a bear market as the Federal Reserve quickly raised borrowing rates to deal with hot inflation that's hovering above 8%. The index remains volatile but signs of new leadership are emerging, he said.

"Cyclical stocks are holding tough. Even with widespread fear about a looming recession, the type of stocks most sensitive to the economy — cyclicals — evidently did not get the memo," said Paulsen. "Unlike prior market declines this year, cyclical stocks have held up surprisingly well in the collapse that began in August."

Small-cap stocks, another group that's sensitive to economic uncertainty, have "remarkably maintained" most of their relative gains since August, he added. The large-cap S&P 500 has dropped by roughly 21% this year, and the small-cap Russell 2000 index has underperformed it only by about 1%.

Also, commodity markets may be "changing their stripes," the strategist said.

"Gold is widely considered a safe haven, frequently favored when times are turbulent for stocks. Nevertheless, since the mid-August downturn, copper has held its own compared to gold, with its price still significantly above July lows."

There are a number of reasons that could be driving the relative outperformance of the so-called aggressive assets, including the economy and corporate earnings performing better than anticipated or a wash-out of many "Nervous-Nellie" sellers out of the market, Paulsen said.

"Not only has the S&P 500 seemingly become more bear-resistant, but its underlying leadership indicates that a market bottom may have already been reached."

Comments / 7

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Markets Insider

Veteran economist David Rosenberg warns the S&P 500 may plunge another 27%, says the worst is yet to come for investors. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

The S&P 500 might plummet another 27% to around 2,700 points, David Rosenberg has warned. He ruled out a market bottom anytime soon, and said "Black Monday" made him an eternal pessimist. The veteran economist slammed the Fed, touted bonds, and issued a grim outlook for 2023. David Rosenberg has...
DoYouRemember?

Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
DailyWealth

It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 4.50% APY on a 3-year CD

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average rate for a 3-month...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy