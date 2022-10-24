Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is the Cutest Little Football Fashionista in a Custom Jacket & Sparkly Pants

Sterling Mahomes is cheering on her Kansas City Chiefs daddy in full team spirit!

Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable series of photos on Instagram of her and Sterling’s latest coordinating Chiefs ensembles in honor of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes , and the 1-year-old is the cutest little football fan you’ve ever seen.

The tiny tot wore sparkling red flared leggings (which we’re lowkey jealous of), a black t-shirt with “Mahomes” printed across it several times in bold white text, a custom jean jacket, sparkly silver and red Converse sneakers, and a big red bow atop her curly half-up hairdo.

Mama Brittany matched her daughter in a long sleeve version of the same shirt, a black puffer vest, red flared leggings, and red and black Nike sneakers. She wore her hair in stylishly playful space buns with loose wavy tendrils framing her face. The soon-to-be mom of 2 captioned the post “Game Days with my girl #chiefskingdom” with yellow and red heart emojis.

Fans complimented the Mahomes girls’ cuteness in the comments, writing, “I want a tutorial how to do my hair like yours,” “Absolutely glowing both of you !!!,” and “Cutest mother daughter duo.”

Brittany is always slaying on the field during her husband’s football games, and she’s taken a liking to matching with her mini-me this season. The two girls also wore matching outfits at last week’s Chiefs game, and we hope they keep the trend going — we love their coordinating looks as much as their fans on Instagram !

