Vampire survival game V Rising is free to play for this weekend only. Here's how to take advantage of the offer. The spooky month of October is the perfect time to dive into some themed events. While many games are giving themselves a Halloween spin, others were already like that from the start. Survival game V Rising is one of the latter, with players taking on the role of a blood-starved vampire. By roaming the open world, rebuilding your castle and enhancing your vampiric abilities, you'll conquer the greatest threats facing the kingdom of Vardoran.

6 HOURS AGO