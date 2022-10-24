Read full article on original website
Related
‘City on a Hill’ Canceled at Showtime After 3 Seasons
Showtime has canceled “City on a Hill” after three seasons. The ’90s-set crime drama starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge finished airing on Sept. 25. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a Showtime spokesperson told media outlets. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Ratings: Fox and NBC Tie for First in Key Demo on Monday
Fox and NBC went head-to-head in Monday night ratings this week, as the networks’ top-rated shows “9-1-1” and “The Voice” battled each other for the coveted 18-49 demographic. While both led the night with a 0.51 ratings score, CBS won in total average viewership, as it has done for the past four consecutive Mondays.
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47
Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
‘Vampire Academy’ Star Mia Mckenna-Bruce on Mermia’s Finale Reunion: ‘It Felt Really Real and Really Raw’
"It was kind of a genuine let-out of emotions for us both," Mckenna-Bruce told TheWrap
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Unlikely to Debut Until 2024
HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys doesn't expect the second season to premiere next year
Chloe Bennet, Ronny Chieng Board Hulu’s ‘Interior Chinatown’
Jimmy O. Yang stars in the series based on Charles Yu's book, with executive producer and pilot director Taika Waititi
Amy Schumer to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for 3rd Time
Amy Schumer will host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time on Nov. 5, NBC announced on Thursday, with singer Steve Lacy making his “SNL” musical guest debut. Her Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show “Inside Amy Schumer” is currently in its fifth season on Paramount+.
‘Call Jane’ Review: Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver Shine as Underground Abortionists
This historical drama combines compassion, urgency and wit as it examines women helping women in the not-so-distant bad old days
Jack Falahee, Eric Nelsen and Hannah James to Star in ‘Holly by Nightfall’ From Superhawk Films (Exclusive)
The indie drama comes from director Andy Delaney and screenwriter Peter James Cooper
‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off ‘1923’ Gets December Premiere Date
This Christmas, you get to unwrap a brand new “Yellowstone” spin-off. On Thursday, it was announced that “1923,” the new spin-off featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will be debut Dec. 18 exclusively on Paramount+. According to the official synopsis, the new show from Taylor Sheridan “will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West and the Duttons who call it home.”
Michael Kopsa, ‘Gundam’ Voice Actor, Dies at 66
Actor who provided the English voice of Char Aznable also had recurring roles on "Stargate SG-1" and "Fringe"
Gabby Petito: New 2-Hour ‘Toxic Love’ Special Explores the Fatal Downfall of a Picture-Perfect Relationship (Exclusive)
The latest from "HLN Investigates" premieres Saturday, Nov. 5
‘School for Good and Evil’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix Top 10 as Ryan Murphy Reigns Supreme in TV (Again)
Murphy's "The Watcher" topped the English TV list for the second week in a row with 148.24 million hours viewed
‘Sausage Party’ Sequel Series Set for Prime Video With Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and More Returning
The story of the raunchy 2016 animated film “Sausage Party” will continue in a new animated sequel series coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2024 called “Sausage Party: Footopia.” The “eight-course television event” will find original cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton all returning to reprise their roles, and is already in production.
Series by Women, People of Color Get Less Funding Than White Men, New Study Says
While diverse casting is improving ratings, researchers fear "potential crisis" for diverse writer and producers, especially for big-budget shows
CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Fans Will Be Able to Talk to a Real Life Version of Show’s Haunted Mirrors (Exclusive)
Inspired by Trevors special ability, the spirited activity will be available in L.A. and online
‘TAR’ Review: Cate Blanchett Is at Her Peak in Razor-Sharp Character Study
Todd Field's drama engages playfully and provocatively with hot-button topics as Blanchett delivers yet another fiery performance
John Krasinski Is on the Run in First ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer (Video)
The eight-episode third season arrives on Prime Video on Dec. 21
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0