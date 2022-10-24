ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘City on a Hill’ Canceled at Showtime After 3 Seasons

Showtime has canceled “City on a Hill” after three seasons. The ’90s-set crime drama starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge finished airing on Sept. 25. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a Showtime spokesperson told media outlets. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Ratings: Fox and NBC Tie for First in Key Demo on Monday

Fox and NBC went head-to-head in Monday night ratings this week, as the networks’ top-rated shows “9-1-1” and “The Voice” battled each other for the coveted 18-49 demographic. While both led the night with a 0.51 ratings score, CBS won in total average viewership, as it has done for the past four consecutive Mondays.
Ben Feigin, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer, Dies at 47

Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer who executive produced Schitt’s Creek, died Monday at age 47 from pancreatic cancer, TheWrap has confirmed. Feigin, who founded and served as CEO of production company Equation Unlimited LLC, executive produced all six seasons of “Schitt’s Creek,” including Season 6, which won 9 times at the 2020 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for Feigin.
Amy Schumer to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for 3rd Time

Amy Schumer will host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time on Nov. 5, NBC announced on Thursday, with singer Steve Lacy making his “SNL” musical guest debut. Her Emmy and Peabody Award-winning show “Inside Amy Schumer” is currently in its fifth season on Paramount+.
‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off ‘1923’ Gets December Premiere Date

This Christmas, you get to unwrap a brand new “Yellowstone” spin-off. On Thursday, it was announced that “1923,” the new spin-off featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, will be debut Dec. 18 exclusively on Paramount+. According to the official synopsis, the new show from Taylor Sheridan “will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West and the Duttons who call it home.”
‘Sausage Party’ Sequel Series Set for Prime Video With Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and More Returning

The story of the raunchy 2016 animated film “Sausage Party” will continue in a new animated sequel series coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2024 called “Sausage Party: Footopia.” The “eight-course television event” will find original cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton all returning to reprise their roles, and is already in production.
