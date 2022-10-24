Mulberry Street in Fort Collins is closed in both directions. The closure goes into effect at 5 a.m. Friday and will last night until the evening hours on Halloween. Crews are making repairs to the Great Western Railway crossing and the adjacent road, the Coloradoan reports. Traffic heading west will be diverted to Lemay Avenue while those heading east will use Riverside Avenue. Trucks also won’t be able to turn north onto College Avenue from Jefferson Street. They’ll be re-routed along Lemay Avenue. The Poudre Trail remains open to bike and foot traffic. For details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO