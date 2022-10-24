ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

1310kfka.com

Facial reconstruction released in Weld Co. cold case murder

It’s been nearly a half-century since skeletal remains were found near Platteville. Now, Weld County investigators are hoping a facial reconstruction, by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, can help identify the woman in this cold case murder. Investigators say the woman whose remains were found on November 19, 1973, was between 23-25 years old. She was about 5’2″ and was wearing a red short-sleeved sweater and brown pants when her remains were found.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

One Man Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting in Johnstown

A male suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Johnstown. According to the original press release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 21) when a LCSO deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
1310kfka.com

Railroad repairs shutter Mulberry St. in Fort Collins

Mulberry Street in Fort Collins is closed in both directions. The closure goes into effect at 5 a.m. Friday and will last night until the evening hours on Halloween. Crews are making repairs to the Great Western Railway crossing and the adjacent road, the Coloradoan reports. Traffic heading west will be diverted to Lemay Avenue while those heading east will use Riverside Avenue. Trucks also won’t be able to turn north onto College Avenue from Jefferson Street. They’ll be re-routed along Lemay Avenue. The Poudre Trail remains open to bike and foot traffic. For details, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K2 Radio

Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
9NEWS

Reward increased in shooting and crash that killed 3 people

DENVER — Investigators hope an increased reward will give them the information they need to make arrests in connection with a shooting and crash earlier this year that left three people dead, including two teens. Uriel Reyes-Medina, Adrion Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13 were killed around 6 p.m....
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland man killed in Larimer Co. motorcycle crash identified

A man, who was killed in a motorcycle crash late last month, has been identified. The Larimer County Coroner said 58-year-old George Pierce of Loveland died from multiple blunt force traumas, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pierce was turning when a vehicle pulled into his path from a parking lot and struck him near the 600 block of East 29th Street on September 24. Pierce, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Seasonal overflow shelter in Fort Collins to change locations

A seasonal overflow shelter is slated to open at a new site in Fort Collins next month. The Coloradoan reports the city and the Fort Collins Rescue Mission have teamed up open a shelter for nearly four dozen unhoused men at 117 North Mason Street. The overflow shelter is in addition to the rescue mission’s existing 106-bed shelter on Jefferson Street. The overflow shelter is expected to open November 11. The rescue mission is still at least three years away from opening a permanent 24/7 200-bed shelter in north Fort Collins. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Nearly 500 Colorado families get help from Habitat for Humanity

Colorado's largest Habitat for Humanity project, one of the biggest in the western United States, is officially underway in Greeley.Thanks to northern Coloradans' donations and federal funding, nearly 500 Weld County families will be shown a pathway to home ownership in the coming years. The community will be located along the Greeley and Evans border near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 32nd Street, and will be called "Hope Springs." The community will feature 491 units of affordable mixed-rate housing. Some families will live in single-family homes, while others will be given access to apartment-style housing.  "Today was just monumental for...
GREELEY, CO
