ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

Admirals city series kicks off with Hampton. Do you …. The Norfolk Admirals are highlighting all the cities in Hampton Roads with a new city series that kicks off Friday, Oct. 28. The "Hampton Admirals" are taking on the Maine Mariners. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/GR0KQJuEHE. Regent offering tuition discount...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle crash

Virginia Beach Police investigating multi-vehicle …. Opponents of Port 460 project in Suffolk file lawsuit. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Legacy Lounge owners back in court, fighting to get …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death …. WAVY News 10's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide

A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T. Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide. A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Military officials review investigation findings in death of Navy SEAL

Military officials are reviewing the findings of an investigation into the death of U.S. Navy SEAL Capt. Brian Bourgeois during a routine training on a Virginia Beach base. Read more: https://bit.ly/3sEigmn. Military officials review investigation findings …. Military officials are reviewing the findings of an investigation into the death of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
foxrichmond.com

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

Oct. 25, 2022 — HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy