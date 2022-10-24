Read full article on original website
Absentee ballot drop-off for Lincoln County in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County Sheriff deputy and member from the auditor’s office will be in Sioux Falls collecting absentee ballots ahead of the election. They will be at the University of Sioux Falls Sports Complex near 69th Street and Cliff Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, October 27 and November 3.
Wholestone Butcher Shop celebrates opening as opponents of slaughterhouse expansion allege OSHA, inhumane treatment of animals at Nebraska location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Wholestone Foods ribbon cutting was one of the largest turnouts in years, according to Chamber of Commerce members. Despite the celebration, the uncertainty of how voters will decide their expansion from butcher shop to slaughterhouse looms over their future. Company representatives, farmers, and...
Noem plans Sioux Falls rally with Virginia governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will be at a rally in Sioux Falls on Nov. 3 for Governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s campaign on Thursday announced the 3 p.m. event will be at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown. Noem, a Republican, is seeking re-election to a second...
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
Meth bust at N.D. border; Church moving forward after fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, October 28. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Earlier this week, a rural KELOLAND congregation lost their church building to a fire. Since then, the congregation has seen an outpouring of support from the community and around the country through social media.
Realtor: Sioux Falls market less competitive as interest rates rise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2002, mortgage interest rates have risen above 7% according to Freddie Mac. That’s a sharp increase from an average interest rate of 2.96% percent in 2021. For Fisher Sisters Real Estate co-owner Dana Fisher, that’s not surprising.
Checking in on early voting in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Election day is less than two weeks away, but absentee voting is underway now. There was a steady stream of voters coming into the election center at the Minnehaha County Administration Building Thursday morning. Kristi Brandt will be an election worker on November 8th,...
Warm weather will soon return
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
Community, law enforcement & elected leaders come out against IM 27
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A new and influential voice is emerging in the debate over whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the South Dakota. In Sioux Falls Wednesday, a group of community leaders voiced their opposition to Initiated Measure 27. They represent law enforcement, elected leaders, plus mental...
Avera employee getting into the Halloween spirit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Halloween is right around the corner, but one Avera employee in Sioux Falls is already in the holiday spirit. Terry Eulberg is a billings specialist with the surgery department at Avera. But today she’s taking a little break to spread some ghostly greetings and hand out some tasty treats to employees and visitors.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Rain today in eastern KELOLAND; Mild 7-day forecast
It’s a wet start to the day across parts of eastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect much rise on the temperatures in the Sioux Falls area. The showers are moving in from Nebraska. This trend will stick around much of the day. We’ve already seen rain total of .10″ to...
Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over marijuana continues at federal, state and local levels. On Wednesday, the South Dakota debate regarding Initiated Measure 27 filled the downtown Sioux Falls public library. IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
Doctors seeing early surge of RSV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Doctors around the country are seeing a surge in RSV. It’s a common respiratory virus that goes around every year. Anyone can get RSV, but it hits children harder, especially those under two. Doctors at Sanford and Avera say they’re seeing a spike...
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
Hobo Day Parade to see record number of floats
The Hobo Day parade, the biggest in all of the Dakotas, is celebrating its 110-year anniversary Saturday, Oct. 29. This year’s parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and travel from the SDSU campus toward downtown Brookings. Regen Wiederrich, the Hobo Day Committee’s grand pooba, said he thinks the attendance will skyrocket because of this year’s anniversary.
