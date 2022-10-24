The 2022 Major League Baseball season wraps up over the next week when the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies meet in the World Series. The annual Fall Classic kicks off with Game 1 on Friday, October 28 at 5:03 p.m. PT/8:03 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston and will last at least four games as these teams square off in a best-of-seven series. Are you planning to attend?

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO