NBC Los Angeles
Hollywood's Brightest Stars Help Shine the Spotlight on Foster and Inner-City Youth Filmmakers
Nonprofit organization Kids In The Spotlight (KITS) presents some of Hollywood's brightest stars including James Pickens, Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy), Tommy Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay), Jordyn Curet (Home Economics), Alphonso McAuley (Glory Road, Fat Albert), Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy, Jingle Jangle) and Zach King (YouTube Magic Maker) as they help shine the spotlight on L.A.'s youngest filmmakers at the 2022 KITS Film Awards on November 5, 2022.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
netflixjunkie.com
Long Before Meghan Markle Became a Royal, the Late American TV Host, Larry King Once Predicted Her Exit From Hollywood
With so much written and spoken about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, it is hard to remember a time when the Royal lady was Meghan Markle, the American actress. In fact, she had quite a successful role in USA Network’s legal Drama, Suits. While on the show, she did several interviews with her co-stars in order to promote the series. One of them was with the Emmy-winning broadcaster, Larry King.
NBC Los Angeles
Hollywood Sign Gets New Paint Job for its 100th Anniversary
The newly refurbished and repainted Hollywood Sign received a thumbs-up today from Mayor Eric Garcetti. Originally intended to last just a year and a half, the sign has endured for nearly a century and counting -- becoming an iconic symbol around the world. At the gleaming sign's “unveiling” Wednesday, Garcetti...
NBC Los Angeles
Adult Ralphie Revisits Childhood Home in New ‘Christmas Story' Sequel Pics
We triple dog dare you not to get excited about the first glimpse of an adult Ralphie from the highly-anticipated sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story." The photos are the first scenes of Peter Billingsley, 51, reprising his iconic role of Ralphie Parker in the upcoming HBO Max movie "A Christmas Story Christmas," which depicts a grown-up Ralphie returning to his childhood home for the holidays in 1973 following the death of his father.
NBC Los Angeles
Disney Debuts 1st Plus-Size Heroine in Short Film ‘Reflect'
Disney's new short film "Reflect" promotes body positivity and a healthy self-image through the main character, Bianca, its first plus-sized heroine. The film started streaming on Disney+ Sept. 14 and is Episode Seven of Season Two in Short Circuit, a series on experimental films. In the opening scene, Bianca is in an empty dance studio happily and confidently practicing by herself before class starts and others walk into the room. She then becomes uncomfortable because she's the only one who's plus-sized and her instructor's feedback of "tight tummy, long neck" makes the room disappear until it's only Bianca in front of a broken mirror of hundreds of reflections of herself.
