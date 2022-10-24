The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers look to continue their dominance over the 19th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats when they meet in a key Southeastern Conference East Division matchup on Saturday. The Volunteers (7-0, 3-0), who are second in the division one-half game behind Georgia, are 5-0 on their home field, and have won three out of the last five matchups against Kentucky. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2), who are tied with South Carolina for third in the division, are 1-1 on the road. Last season, Tennessee posted a 45-42 win in Lexington, Ky., handing the Wildcats their lone home loss of the year.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO