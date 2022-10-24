Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Delonte West, former NBA player, arrested, booked on multiple charges over vehicle trespassing incident
Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested and booked on multiple charges in Fairfax County, Va., earlier this month. According to TMZ Sports, the police received a call around 5:53 p.m. on Oct. 15 after witnesses said they saw West trying to get inside a vehicle that didn't belong to him.
NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: On track to debut Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is on track to make his season debut Wednesday against Chicago, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Turner suffered a sprained ankle during pregame warmups ahead of the Pacers' season opener and was expected to miss at least a week. He appears to be a bit ahead of schedule and is currently on track to make his season debut in Chicago. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Turner's status ahead of Wednesday's 8:00 PM ET tip before locking the talented big man into lineups.
Doc Rivers Describes What Went Wrong for 76ers vs. Raptors
The 76ers came up short against the Raptors on Wednesday night in Toronto.
NBC Sports
Storylines to watch for early-season Sixers-Raptors rematch
Unlike the Sixers, the Raptors didn’t have to wait long to face the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. While the Sixers won’t see the Heat until Feb. 27, Toronto (2-2) will host the 1-3 Sixers for a two-game mini-series Wednesday and Friday. The...
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
An SEC East rivalry showdown with national implications is on the docket for Saturday night as No. 3. hosts No. 19 Kentucky in what could be a trap game for the Volunteers. With a trip to No. 1 Georgia that could decide the division on Nov. 5, Tennessee will need to keep its focus on the present as it hosts a Wildcats team that will be seeking revenge.
CBS Sports
How to watch Warriors vs. Heat: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Miami Heat might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Chase Center. Miami will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a loss. The...
Rockets at Jazz: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info
Playing in front of home fans and in his first game as a starting center, rookie Jabari Smith Jr. flourished (21 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks) on Monday night versus Utah. He helped lead the Houston Rockets to their first victory of the 2022-23 regular season. On Wednesday, Smith and...
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Game Preview
The Detroit Pistons will kick it off against the Washington Wizards tonight in the nation's capital
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Kentucky prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 9 college football picks, best bets from proven model
The third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers look to continue their dominance over the 19th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats when they meet in a key Southeastern Conference East Division matchup on Saturday. The Volunteers (7-0, 3-0), who are second in the division one-half game behind Georgia, are 5-0 on their home field, and have won three out of the last five matchups against Kentucky. The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2), who are tied with South Carolina for third in the division, are 1-1 on the road. Last season, Tennessee posted a 45-42 win in Lexington, Ky., handing the Wildcats their lone home loss of the year.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Remains sidelined
Atkinson (upper body) has yet to resume skating, per Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now. Atkinson has yet to make his season debut with the Flyers as he looks to work his way back from the pre-season injury. The veteran winger logged 23 goals and 27 assists in 73 games last year in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Ex-Nuggets coach George Karl calls for firing of Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: He 'needs to be done in Denver'
The Denver Broncos have been the disappointment of the 2022 NFL season thus far. They are currently on a four-game losing streak, reside in last place in the AFC West at 2-5, new quarterback Russell Wilson has not impressed and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be on the hot seat. At least, that's what former Denver Nuggets head coach and NBA Hall of Famer George Karl wants.
CBS Sports
Miami football recruiting: Five-star CB Cormani McClain, No. 4 prospect in nation, commits to Hurricanes
Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain delivered surprising news on Thursday, committing to Miami over Florida in a huge win for Hurricanes first-year coach Mario Cristobal. McClain is ranked as the No. 4 player in the country according to 247Sports, checking in as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player from the state of Florida in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Lakeland High School product is the highest-rated prospect in Miami's 2023 recruiting class, which ranks No. 8 in the 247Sports rankings following his commitment.
CBS Sports
Projecting every top 10 team's final record as 2022's initial College Football Playoff Rankings approach
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee now has more than a half-season's worth of notes to consider ahead of next week's first rankings reveal as we enter the stretch run prior to conference championship weekend. Now that we've established a sample size and have some semblance of predictability for the sport's perceived national championship contenders, why don't we peek at the rest of the schedule and project final records for the current top 10?
