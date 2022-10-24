Read full article on original website
Related
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Coca-Cola (KO) Exceeds Earnings Estimates, but Here Are the 5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now
Consumer staples stocks are beating the broader market this year and analysts say these five names are poised for more outperformance ahead.
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Zacks.com
Popular (BPOP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BPOP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125.30%. A...
Zacks.com
Perficient (PRFT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
PRFT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.91%. A...
Zacks.com
Mondelez's (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Things to Note
MDLZ - Free Report) is likely to register a top-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7,479 million, suggesting a rise of 3.9% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Waters (WAT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
WAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. For the third quarter, Waters anticipates net sales growth of 8-10% on constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $680.3 million, indicating 3.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
ResMed (RMD) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates
RMD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of medical products...
Zacks.com
Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PINS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 120%. A...
Zacks.com
Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TPH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.93%. A...
Zacks.com
American Water (AWK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
AWK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.3%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider. American...
Zacks.com
HomeStreet (HMST) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
HMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A...
Zacks.com
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FLXS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
ERIE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.06%. A...
Zacks.com
First Savings Financial (FSFG) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FSFG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.39%. A...
Zacks.com
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
XEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Materialise (MTLS) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
MTLS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this 3D printing software and...
Zacks.com
Belden (BDC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
BDC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.8%. Let’s see how things have shaped up...
Zacks.com
Medallion Financial (MFIN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MFIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.52%. A...
Zacks.com
AXT (AXTI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
AXT (. AXTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
