Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance

Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Zacks.com

Popular (BPOP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

BPOP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125.30%. A...
Zacks.com

Perficient (PRFT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

PRFT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.88 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.91%. A...
Zacks.com

Mondelez's (MDLZ) Q3 Earnings Upcoming: Key Things to Note

MDLZ - Free Report) is likely to register a top-line increase from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7,479 million, suggesting a rise of 3.9% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com

Waters (WAT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

WAT - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. For the third quarter, Waters anticipates net sales growth of 8-10% on constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $680.3 million, indicating 3.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com

ResMed (RMD) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates

RMD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of medical products...
Zacks.com

Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

PINS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 120%. A...
Zacks.com

Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TPH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.93%. A...
Zacks.com

American Water (AWK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

AWK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.3%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider. American...
Zacks.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

HMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A...
Zacks.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FLXS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

ERIE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -10.06%. A...
Zacks.com

First Savings Financial (FSFG) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FSFG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.39%. A...
Zacks.com

Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

XEL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Materialise (MTLS) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates

MTLS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this 3D printing software and...
Zacks.com

Belden (BDC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

BDC - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.8%. Let’s see how things have shaped up...
Zacks.com

Medallion Financial (MFIN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MFIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.52%. A...
Zacks.com

AXT (AXTI) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

AXT (. AXTI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

