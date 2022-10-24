Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Marcia Armstrong Installed As President Of North Carolina State Bar
Smithfield Attorney Marcia H. Armstrong was sworn in as the 88th president of the North Carolina State Bar by Chief Justice Paul Newby at the State Bar’s Annual Dinner on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Armstrong earned her bachelor’s degree from Salem College and her JD from the Wake Forest...
'We tried for years': Parents' intensive, costly process to get students the education they're owed
"I wasn't asking for monetary changes. I was asking like, 'Can you please just teach her to read?'
Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham dies unexpectedly
(WGHP0 — Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 in 2000. He served eight terms. His cause of death has not been released at this […]
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
High voter turnout in North Carolina and an edge for Ted Budd likely, Marist Poll predicts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average registered voter in North Carolina says they definitely are going to vote in this election, that they will vote for Republican Ted Budd in the race for the U.S. Senate and that they have a strong belief that this election will be fair and square. These are the findings […]
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
publicradioeast.org
Social issues motivating young voters in North Carolina
The November midterms just are around the corner, and issues like abortion, climate change and gun control are motivating young voters. Over the past two election cycles, North Carolina, like other parts of the country, has seen record turnouts for young voters. According to data from The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, that trend continues in 2022.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Why North Carolinians may want to hold off on completing the student loan forgiveness application
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may already have filled out your paperwork for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. We know that there are lawsuits and court rulings that confuse us – if the Supreme Court one day said the program could go forward, how could another court stop it? – but you may […]
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
We have had a lot of Carolina food places make it to TV lately. Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” This is all according to CBS17. The Emerald Isle restaurant...
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina Democrats on the ropes
Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
jocoreport.com
N.C. State Fair Starts And Finishes Strong
RALEIGH – The 2022 N.C. State Fair ended its 11-day run on a high note, with attendance returning to pre-pandemic levels, a new auction record set for the Livestock Sale of Champions, and strong participation for Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day and competitive entries. “We were blessed with good...
borderbelt.org
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
Most North Carolina hospitals overcharging patients, lying about Medicare profits, state treasurer says
The State Treasurer's office released a report Tuesday claiming that most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and lying about the impact Medicare is having on its bottom line.
asheville.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record for Ridership
Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase of 32% over...
