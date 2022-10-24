ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

jocoreport.com

Marcia Armstrong Installed As President Of North Carolina State Bar

Smithfield Attorney Marcia H. Armstrong was sworn in as the 88th president of the North Carolina State Bar by Chief Justice Paul Newby at the State Bar’s Annual Dinner on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Armstrong earned her bachelor’s degree from Salem College and her JD from the Wake Forest...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Social issues motivating young voters in North Carolina

The November midterms just are around the corner, and issues like abortion, climate change and gun control are motivating young voters. Over the past two election cycles, North Carolina, like other parts of the country, has seen record turnouts for young voters. According to data from The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, that trend continues in 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
jocoreport.com

N.C. State Fair Starts And Finishes Strong

RALEIGH – The 2022 N.C. State Fair ended its 11-day run on a high note, with attendance returning to pre-pandemic levels, a new auction record set for the Livestock Sale of Champions, and strong participation for Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day and competitive entries. “We were blessed with good...

