Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Region 8 News cuts ribbon on new Hardy weather camera
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News cut the ribbon today on its new weather camera on Main Street in Hardy next to the Civic Center. FNBC Community Bankers and the City of Hardy make the new camera possible. Hardy Mayor Ernie Rose said he’s excited to see it used....
whiterivernow.com
Batesville students collect over 8,500 food items to fight hunter
Featured image (from left to right): BJHSC art students Deily Villatoro, Xuanying Li, Madelynn Appleget, Serenity Hardy, and Addyson Groetsch with Casper’s Halloween bucket. Over 8,500 food items were collected during the Batesville School District’s “Scare Away Hunger Campaign” that took place last week on each BSD campus and at the Pioneers vs. Brookland football game on Friday night.
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
whiterivernow.com
Fentanyl crisis to be addressed at Batesville Schools community meeting
The fentanyl crisis will be the subject of a Batesville School District (BSD) Drug Awareness community meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, a day after school districts across the country conclude Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign. In a media release...
KATV
Pangburn residents are waiting for mail over a week later
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — Pangburn residents are waiting for mail they said they were supposed to receive on Monday October 17th. Carolyn Wicker, a resident of Pangburn, said she is registered to receive informed delivery through the United States Postal Service. However, Wicker said mail she expected to come through last week never arrived.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Maria Teresa Brock
Maria Teresa Brock, 51, of Pleasant Plains, Arkansas, ascended to heaven to be with the Lord and her baby boy on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on February 10, 1971, to Everardo Berber and Teresa Garcia Berber. Teresa was a very loving and cherished...
onlyinark.com
Rockin’ and Rollin’ on Highway 67
Highway 67 from Bald Knob to Corning marks a stretch of road called the Arkansas Rock ‘N Roll Highway 67, filled with a musical past and history that forever changed the towns along the route. The towns along this drive were the first to see rockabilly unfold, a musical genre made by combining traditional blues sounds with Ozark mountain music.
Conway launches public transportation; $2 anywhere in the city
If you cannot find a ride to get where you need to go in Conway, you have a new option. Monday, the city of colleges started offering public transportation for its citizens.
whiterivernow.com
Marshall man killed in highway accident at Leslie
Arkansas State Police report a Marshall man was killed Monday afternoon after his vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of another vehicle. The state police fatality report says 65-year-old Michael Laurance Helms was northbound on U.S. Highway 65 in his 2018 Ford when his vehicle crossed the centerline and went into the travel lane of a southbound 2014 Freightliner, causing the front of Helms’ Ford to strike the Freightliner head-on.
Kait 8
Jonesboro pizza chain permanently closes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A chain pizza restaurant in Jonesboro has permanently closed. According to a media release from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development Cici’s Pizza has closed for good. “We are saddened at the news of Cici’s Pizza permanently closing,” said Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate...
Kroger reaches $180K EEOC settlement over religious liberty lawsuit at Arkansas store
The federal agency that oversees employment discrimination announced a settlement Thursday between the Kroger grocery chain and two workers at a Conway store.
whiterivernow.com
Vanegas joins UACCB as community liaison
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) has named Alejandro (Alex) Vanegas as its new community liaison. In this role, Vanegas will assist UACCB in developing programming and support structures for Hispanic students, parents, and community members. The college has similar roles through its workforce and high school partners.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County man arrested; authorities say 40 grams of meth recovered
A Mountain View man has been charged in Stone County Circuit Court with two felonies – possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver and theft of property. According to the court information, Shane Lee Mitchell, 45, was observed speeding in a Ford pickup truck on Verser Road last Wednesday by an Arkansas Game and Fish officer. The officer initiated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but Mitchell drove the truck down a fire break, before becoming stuck as it tried — and failed — to get up a hill. Mitchell was eventually taken into custody.
whiterivernow.com
First Community’s Oliva receives honor from Arkansas Bankers Association
First Community Bank’s Bill Oliva (pictured above) has been honored by the Arkansas Bankers Association (ABA) with the Bill Holmes Leadership Award, a distinction that recognizes outstanding leadership among emerging leaders in Arkansas banking. The award is in honor of former ABA President Bill Holmes (1949-2018) to recognize rising...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mario Dion Alcorn
Mario Dion Alcorn, 28, of Newport passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1994, to Alvin Eugene Alcorn and Patricia Ann (Hardaway) Alcorn. Mario was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite things to do was ride horses. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to fiery crash on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple state and local agencies responded Thursday afternoon to a fiery vehicle crash on Interstate 555. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told Region 8 News that a vehicle slammed into a concrete barrier near Payneway. Following the crash, the vehicle burst into flames. A sheriff’s...
Kait 8
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
whiterivernow.com
Chief Deputy: Mountain View man, missing for six days, expected to make full recovery after being found
Stone County authorities have released more information on Saturday’s discovery of a Mountain View man who had been missing since Oct. 16. According to Stone County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton, Danny Joe Archer, 75, was found at the end of Airport Drive, down an old logging road in the vicinity of the old Hinkle Farm.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Mark Mitchell Ellis
Mark Mitchell Ellis, 63, of Melbourne, Arkansas passed away. He was born January 7, 1959, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Henry Mitchell Ellis and Earlene McCollum. Mark was a member of the Cherokee Nation (Western Tribe) who enjoyed bird watching, ball games, watching the races on T.V., and watching Star Trek.
Comments / 0